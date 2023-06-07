John F. Kennedy’s tragic assassination
John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963. Who killed the 35th president of the United States? The tragedy occurred while he was visiting Dallas, Texas.
John F. Kennedy’s assassination shook the world. The 35th president of the United States was shot to death on November 22, 1963, while he was riding in a convertible in a presidential motorcade in Dallas, Texas.
His death is still shrouded in mystery and conspiracy theories about it have circulated for decades. What is certain, is that Kennedy was killed by a shot to the head that broke his skull into several pieces and completely destroyed the right hemisphere of his brain.
Who was John F. Kennedy?
John F. Kennedy, also known as JFK, was the 35th president of the United States. Belonging to one of the most powerful families in the country, he was born in 1917 in Massachusetts. He held office from January 1961 until November 22, 1963, the day he was brutally murdered while sitting next to his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
Before becoming president, JFK was a United States Senator. His charisma and good looks made him an unusually popular president. However, his administration was marked by major crises such as the Vietnam War and the Cuban Missile Crisis. To this day, his death continues to be the subject of controversy and debate, as many cannot explain how he could have been shot having security on all fronts.
How did JFK die?
John F. Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963, in Dallas, Texas. While riding in a convertible car in a presidential motorcade, JFK was shot several times, seriously wounding him. He was rushed to Parkland Hospital, but died shortly after. JFK’s assassination was the subject of intense investigation and controversy, and has given rise to numerous conspiracy theories. The official investigation, carried out by the Warren Commission, concluded that ex-marine Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone in the assassination of JFK.
Although the official conclusion has been disputed by some, the vast majority of historians and experts on the subject accept the Warren Commission’s conclusion that Oswald was the sole perpetrator of John F. Kennedy’s assassination. JFK’s death was a tragic event in American history and had a lasting impact on popular culture and American politics.
Who killed Kennedy?
John F. Kennedy’s assassin was a man named Lee Harvey Oswald, a former US Marine who worked at a book depository in Dallas, Texas. Authorities believe he fired at the president from that building.
Oswald was arrested by the Dallas police shortly after the murder, and subsequently charged with it. However, before he could stand trial, he was murdered by Jack Ruby, a local nightclub owner.
John F. Kennedy’s autopsy
John F. Kennedy’s autopsy was carried out in a hospital in Maryland on the same day of his murder. In it, it was found that JFK was shot twice. One of them entered through his back and exited through the back of the neck, while the second entered at the nape of his neck and left an exit hole through his forehead, shattering his brain and skull.
The autopsy determined that the president’s death had been the result of a head injury, which ended up destroying the right side of his brain.