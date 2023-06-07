John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

Who killed the 35th president of the United States?

The tragedy occurred while he was visiting Dallas, Texas.

John F. Kennedy’s assassination shook the world. The 35th president of the United States was shot to death on November 22, 1963, while he was riding in a convertible in a presidential motorcade in Dallas, Texas.

His death is still shrouded in mystery and conspiracy theories about it have circulated for decades. What is certain, is that Kennedy was killed by a shot to the head that broke his skull into several pieces and completely destroyed the right hemisphere of his brain.

Who was John F. Kennedy?

John F. Kennedy, also known as JFK, was the 35th president of the United States. Belonging to one of the most powerful families in the country, he was born in 1917 in Massachusetts. He held office from January 1961 until November 22, 1963, the day he was brutally murdered while sitting next to his wife, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Before becoming president, JFK was a United States Senator. His charisma and good looks made him an unusually popular president. However, his administration was marked by major crises such as the Vietnam War and the Cuban Missile Crisis. To this day, his death continues to be the subject of controversy and debate, as many cannot explain how he could have been shot having security on all fronts.