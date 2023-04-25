Joe Biden officially announces he’s running for reelection in 2024
President Biden has officially announced he's running for reelection in 2024. We will see Trump vs. Biden again? Is his victory guaranteed?
- President Biden has officially announced he’s running for reelection in 2024.
- We will see Trump vs. Biden again?
- Is his victory guaranteed?
“When I ran for president four years ago, I said that we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” said the president in a video entitled Freedom where he confirmed that he will run for president again in 2024.
Biden chose Tuesday, April 25, to make his official announcement because today marks four years since he launched the electoral campaign that led him to the White House after defeating then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Biden doesn’t want to leave the White House!
Then Biden also announced his campaign with a video in which he promised to unite a deeply divided society and save the “soul” of the nation, after four years of Trump in the White House. This time, he has a similar message but emphasizes the importance of “finishing the job” he started during his first term with Vice President, Kamala Harris, who will also be his running mate in 2024.
In addition, the Democrat warned of “MAGA extremists” — in reference to Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” — the expression he usually uses to refer to the Republican legislators who are most aligned with the former president’s far-right views.
Trump will not have it easy
“They are preparing to take away those fundamental freedoms by cutting the Social Security you have paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the rich. Dictating the medical decisions women can make, banning books and telling people who they can love,” Biden said in his message.
The president, who at 80 is the oldest president in the history of the United States, had been saying for months that he intends to run for reelection. In fact, Biden announced yesterday that he would make his candidacy official “very soon” and reiterated that he had already made a decision, so the only thing that remained was for him to formally announce it.
BIDEN VS. TRUMP?
According to EFE, Trump has announced his intention to compete for the Republican nomination in that party’s primary despite the fact that he is embroiled in several legal problems and has already been formally indicted by a grand jury in New York.
In addition to Trump, on the Republican side there are five other contenders: former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, conservative radio host Larry Elder and businessman Perry Johnson.
Other presidential candidates
Other conservative politicians have also hinted that they are interested in running, such as the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, or Trump’s VP, Mike Pence. So far none have formally stepped in the ring. On the Democratic side, Biden seems to have a clear field, since the biggest contenders in that party have ruled out running.
Only two people have declared their intention to compete for the Democratic nomination: environmental lawyer and anti-vax activist Robert F. Kennedy, nephew of President John F. Kennedy self-help author Marianne Williamson.