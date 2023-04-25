Joe Biden officially announces he’s running for reelection in 2024

President Biden has officially announced he’s running for reelection in 2024.

We will see Trump vs. Biden again?

Is his victory guaranteed?

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said that we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” said the president in a video entitled Freedom where he confirmed that he will run for president again in 2024.

Biden chose Tuesday, April 25, to make his official announcement because today marks four years since he launched the electoral campaign that led him to the White House after defeating then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Biden doesn’t want to leave the White House!

Then Biden also announced his campaign with a video in which he promised to unite a deeply divided society and save the “soul” of the nation, after four years of Trump in the White House. This time, he has a similar message but emphasizes the importance of “finishing the job” he started during his first term with Vice President, Kamala Harris, who will also be his running mate in 2024.

In addition, the Democrat warned of “MAGA extremists” — in reference to Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again” — the expression he usually uses to refer to the Republican legislators who are most aligned with the former president’s far-right views.