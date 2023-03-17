Search

Eric Clapton drummer Jim Gordon dies at 77

Eric Clapton drummer Jim Gordon dies at 77

By 
Jim Gordon, baterista de "Derek and the Dominos" murió a los 77 años
  • Eric Clapton session drummer Jim Gordon dies.
  • He is reported to have died of natural causes.
  • He went to jail for murdering his mother.

On the afternoon of Monday, March 13, it was confirmed that Jim Gordon, who was a rock drummer for Derek and the Dominos and Eric Clapton, among others, died at the age of 77. He had suffered from schizophrenia and died of natural causes.

Jim Gordon was also infamous for having been convicted of murdering his mother in 1983. He was in a state-run mental facility in Vacaville, California.

Rock drummer Jim Gordon dies

Jim Gordon, drummer for "Derek and the Dominos"
PHOTO: Twitter

On Monday, March 13, the world of music was in mourning for drummer Jim Gordon. He played with a variety of successful bands including Derek and the Dominos. The musician was 77.

James Beck Gordon was born in Los Angeles, California in 1945. The drummer began his music career at the age of 17, he was offered a scholarship which he turned down to join a band.

Jim Gordon was jailed for murdering his mother

Jim Gordon was jailed for murdering his mother
PHOTO: Twitter

Despite having been a heavyweight in rock, Gordon also struggled with mental illness. In 1983, he was convicted of stabbing his 72-year-old mother to death.

After his arrest, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Jim Gordon said that “a voice in his head told him to kill his mother”. He spent the rest of his life in prison, according to UCR.

Entertainment
Celebrities
