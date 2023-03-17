Eric Clapton session drummer Jim Gordon dies.

He is reported to have died of natural causes.

He went to jail for murdering his mother.

On the afternoon of Monday, March 13, it was confirmed that Jim Gordon, who was a rock drummer for Derek and the Dominos and Eric Clapton, among others, died at the age of 77. He had suffered from schizophrenia and died of natural causes.

Jim Gordon was also infamous for having been convicted of murdering his mother in 1983. He was in a state-run mental facility in Vacaville, California.

On Monday, March 13, the world of music was in mourning for drummer Jim Gordon. He played with a variety of successful bands including Derek and the Dominos. The musician was 77.

James Beck Gordon was born in Los Angeles, California in 1945. The drummer began his music career at the age of 17, he was offered a scholarship which he turned down to join a band.