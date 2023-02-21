Boy dies from flesh-eating bacteria after spraining his ankle on a treadmill

An 11-year-old boy dies from flesh-eating bacteria.

Jesse Brown developed a fatal infection after spraining his ankle on a treadmill.

CDC warns of the dangers of Group A Strep.

HIS LIFE ENDED DUE TO A MINOR INJURY! Jesse Brown of Winter Park, Florida ended up losing his life after he injured himself on a treadmill. After his death, the family explained what happened and described the symptoms he had developed after spraining his ankle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had issued a warning about this deadly bacteria and the symptoms of Group A Strep. The infection can become lethal very quickly.

11-YEAR-OLD JESSE BROWN DIES FROM FLESH-EATING STREP BACTERIA

An 11-year-old Florida boy has died because he developed a flesh-eating infection after he injured himself on a treadmill. Jesse Brown of Winter Park, just north of Orlando, died less than two weeks after developing a fatal Group A Strep (iGAS) infection.

His death comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting an increase in iGAS infections among children in the United States in 2022, as numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels.