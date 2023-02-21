Search

Boy dies from flesh-eating bacteria after spraining his ankle on a treadmill

  • An 11-year-old boy dies from flesh-eating bacteria.
  • Jesse Brown developed a fatal infection after spraining his ankle on a treadmill.
  • CDC warns of the dangers of Group A Strep.

HIS LIFE ENDED DUE TO A MINOR INJURY! Jesse Brown of  Winter Park, Florida ended up losing his life after he injured himself on a treadmill. After his death, the family explained what happened and described the symptoms he had developed after spraining his ankle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had issued a warning about this deadly bacteria and the symptoms of Group A Strep. The infection can become lethal very quickly.

11-YEAR-OLD JESSE BROWN DIES FROM FLESH-EATING STREP BACTERIA

CHILD DIES FROM CONTRACTING BACTERIA
Photo: Courtesy of the family

An 11-year-old Florida boy has died because he developed a flesh-eating infection after he injured himself on a treadmill. Jesse Brown of Winter Park, just north of Orlando, died less than two weeks after developing a fatal Group A Strep (iGAS) infection.

His death comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting an increase in iGAS infections among children in the United States in 2022, as numbers returned to pre-pandemic levels.

What did Jesse Brown’s family say?

What did Jesse Brown's family say?
Photo: Courtesy of the family

Brown’s cousin, Megan Brown, said Jesse sprained his ankle on a treadmill at a gym on January 16. She said he woke up with “a crazy rash” on January 22.

“His whole leg was covered in like splotchy, purply, red, almost like bruises,” she said. “It came on so fast… in just a matter of days it shut down all his organs.” The boy was admitted to a hospital where doctors determined he developed the infection caused by Group A Streptococcus bacteria, Brown said.

How did the disease evolve?

How did the disease evolve?
Photo: Twitter

The infection developed into flesh-eating necrotizing fasciitis and caused the boy’s brain to swell. He died on January 27, Brown said, after doctors had to intubate him.

Group A Strep bacteria can cause a variety of illnesses, the CDC notes. The highest health authority in the country indicates that infections of this type include flesh-eating fasciitis and strep toxic shock syndrome (TSSS).

Group A Strep?

Group A Strep?
Photo: Twitter

Group A Strep is a rare but serious bacterial infection that can very quickly lead to low blood pressure, multiple organ failure, and even death.

When bacteria invade parts of the body that are normally free of them, the CDC says the disease can become severe, requiring hospitalization. Between 14,000 and 25,000 cases of iGAS are confirmed each year, official figures show. In addition, between 1,500 and 2,300 people die from this bacteria.

Today
National
