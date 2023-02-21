K-Paz De La Sierra’s had a terrible car accident.

The incident occurred in the United States.

Some of the members of the band were in the car. The popular group K-Paz De La Sierra had a serious car accident while they were driving from Indianapolis to North Carolina. The news of the incident was reported on social media where images of the crash were shared. The audio producer revealed that they were on their way to a performance when the incident occurred. At the moment, the group hasn’t made any statements about the wreck, though the keyboardist posted about it on Facebook. K-PAZ DE LA SIERRA WAS IN A TERRIBLE ACCIDENT The successful regional Mexican group K-Paz De La Sierra had a terrible scare. It was announced that the car that some of the band members were traveling in ran off the road and flipped while they were driving to North Carolina. The information was released by the audio engineer, Reynaldo Valenciano. “A few hours ago (1:40 am) when we were going from Chicago to Indianapolis, Indiana to go to work in North Carolina with K-PAZ DE LA SIERRA, we suffered an accident when we left the road and flipped over as a result of the snow that was falling at the time,” revealed Reynaldo Valenciano.

Was anyone hurt? Reynaldo Valenciano posted on Facebook about the condition of the people who were in the car, and who are part of the popular band that has hits like Mi Credo, including the vocalist Humberto Durán and the keyboardist. Reynaldo was also traveling in the vehicle that ended up overturning. “Thank God, my companions ‘Beto’ Durán and Juan Antonio Guerrero (El Peta), with whom I was traveling and I are fine, only a few blows from the rollover, but the 3 of us managed to get out on our own two feet,” Reynaldo Valenciano posted on Facebook. He also shared photos of the accident.

“How difficult is the life of a musician” The audio engineer revealed that the life of a musician is always difficult and they go out every week, not knowing the risks they’ll face. The group, which had some success with the late Sergio Gómez, is touring the US, where they perform the most popular songs that marked an entire generation. “How difficult is the life of a musician, that every week we go far from our homes to bring a moment of joy to all of you, without knowing if we are going to return safely to our homes…” wrote Reynaldo in the Facebook post. At the moment, the group remains active and performing shows in different parts of the state.

“Thank God” After announcing the accident, Reynaldo Valenciano received the support of K-Paz De La Sierra fans, referring to the fact that “God protected them”, something that agreed with. The images show the overturned car in the snow. “Thank God for a new opportunity in life and may He take care of all of us who travel to bring food to our homes…” the audio engineer wrote on Facebook. After that, friends and fans of the group commented. “Thank God, nothing serious happened, it was just the scare, God bless you.” “God bless you.” “God with you always.”