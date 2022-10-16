Video of Jennifer López’s emotional performance.

Jennifer López shared the stage with Alicia Keys.

Whose funeral was it?

Recently, an unusual video of the Hispanic singer and actress appeared on social media. People were surprised to see her performing at a very unexpected place. Video appears of Jennifer López singing at a funeral — but who died?

A video was posted on YouTube, showing the On the Floor singer sharing an emotional moment with friends, as well as other entertainers and entrepreneurs.

They were all dressed in black and holding lighted candles in their hands. Alicia Keys was at the piano with her friends around her and Jennifer López held the microphone. They were performing at a funeral.

The funeral service was in honor of her late friend and prominent businessman 63-year-old JR Ridinger. He died as a result of a pulmonary embolism while vacationing on a yacht in Croatia with his wife Loren.