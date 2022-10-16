Video of Jennifer López singing at a funeral: Who died?
Recently, an unusual video of the Hispanic singer and actress appeared on social media. People were surprised to see her performing at a very unexpected place. Video appears of Jennifer López singing at a funeral — but who died?
A video was posted on YouTube, showing the On the Floor singer sharing an emotional moment with friends, as well as other entertainers and entrepreneurs.
They were all dressed in black and holding lighted candles in their hands. Alicia Keys was at the piano with her friends around her and Jennifer López held the microphone. They were performing at a funeral.
The funeral service was in honor of her late friend and prominent businessman 63-year-old JR Ridinger. He died as a result of a pulmonary embolism while vacationing on a yacht in Croatia with his wife Loren.
Why did they sing and dance at the funeral?
People wondered why they were singing and dancing in the middle of a funeral. This was not a traditional service; it was a celebration of the life of JR Ridinger. His wife and family wanted it to be a party in his honor.
JR Ridinger stood out for being part of Miami society so he was often surrounded by celebrities such as models, singers, athletes, musicians. The list includes Kim Kardashian, Alejandro Sanz as well as Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lopez. Click here to see the moment.
JR Ridinger and his celebrity friends
Ridinger had a great relationship with various personalities from the entertainment world because of his business, wealth and charity work. The Ridingers are well-known philanthropists, donating to a variety of causes.
In addition, they have been major donors to organizations such as the American Heart Association, the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Jennifer López Foundation, among others, according to SuperYachtFan.