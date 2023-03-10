Meet Jenni Rivera’s children: What are they doing now?

Jenni Rivera’s death continues to impact the Hispanic community.

Find out what Jenni Rivera’s children are doing now.

Her legacy lives on! Meet Jenni Rivera’s children! On December 9, 2012, Jenni Rivera’s death devastated her fans, especially in Mexico and the United States. The Diva de la Banda left behind five children: Janney, Jacqueline and Michael Marin, Jenicka and Johnny Lopez Rivera. Learn more about La Diva de la Banda’s children — what is known about their lives and how their lives have changed since their mother was killed in a tragic plane crash in Mexico. The eldest of Jenni Rivera’s children: Janney, also known as Chiquis Janney “Chiquis” Rivera is Jenni Rivera’s oldest daughter. She was born on June 26, 1985 in Los Angeles, California. She is a songwriter, actress and singer. She also appeared on a few TV shows like: I Love Jenni, Chiquis ‘n Control and The Riveras. In 2015, Chiquis published her memoir Perdón, in which she talks about her relationship with her mother and her personal life. Chiquis Rivera has been the subject of controversy in the past. There was conflict with her mother before her death due to rumors about an alleged relationship with her stepfather, Esteban Loaiza. Now she is successful in her own right.

Jacqueline Marin Jacqueline, “Jacqui” Marin Rivera, Jenni Rivera’s second daughter and was a mother figure to her younger siblings. She was born on December 2, 1989 in California, and has appeared in the same TV shows as Chiquis. Jacqueline has always kept a low profile and stayed out of the media. Among her public appearances, she was on the cover of People en Español with her family. She came out as bisexual in 2019.

Michael Marin Michael Marin Rivera is Jenni Rivera’s third child and was born on May 18, 1991 in California. Michael has appeared in a few episodes of his family’s television shows, including I Love Jenni and The Riveras. He has also worked behind the scenes on the production of some of his sister Chiquis’s music videos. Like Jacqui, Michael’s private life has been covered by the press as some journalists have spread rumors about his sexual orientation. However, this is a subject that Michael has kept private, and to this day, he has not spoken publicly about it.

Jenicka Lopez Jenicka Lopez Rivera was born on July 3, 1997 in California. Like many of her relatives, Jenicka has appeared on the family’s reality shows. She has also dabbled as a television presenter and done charity work. Jenicka’s personal battles have resonated with much of the audience that closely follows the Rivera family. She has spoken publicly about her battles with anxiety and depression. In recent years, she launched her own clothing line called Jenicka’s Closet.

Johnny Lopez The youngest of the Rivera clan is Johnny Lopez Rivera. Jenni’s youngest child was born on August 30, 2001 in California. From a very young age, he has had media exposure, especially after his mother’s death. Johnny has appeared in several episodes of his family’s television shows. He has also participated in various charity events and made live appearances with his sister Chiquis at some of her concerts. Johnny has struggled with addiction and mental health issues.