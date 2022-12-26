Jenicka López reveals Jenni Rivera’s incredible secret

Ten years after Jenni Rivera’s death, her secrets continue to come to light.

Jenicka reveals something surprising.

Is the legacy of the Diva de la Banda over? The 10th anniversary of Jenni Rivera’s death was earlier this month and her family made sure that no one would forget. Rosie and Juan released a song, which was very controversial since fans wanted her daughter Chiquis to sing it. But now a new controversy has taken over the lives of the Riveras, as Jenicka López has revealed something surprising about the Diva de la Banda. Few knew the singer’s secrets even though she had confessed to her “dark past”, is this the end of her legacy?

Jenicka López launched a podcast Jenicka López has decided to get involved in show business by launching her podcast Overcomfort with Jenicka López. Although her mother’s life was always controversial, Jenni’s youngest daughter has revealed something disturbing about the late banda singer’s life. In her first episode, Jenni’s daughter revealed a secret that her famous mother took to the grave and it made her question her “life”. This same confession involves her father, Juan López. Would Jenni have been capable of lying like that to her family?

Juan López was not Jenicka’s father The young woman revealed that Juan López, the singer’s late husband, is not her biological father. She left everyone who was tuning in to her program shocked. Rivera was always known for being controversial, but no one expected her to hide something like that. “There were always rumors or little things in my family, like a little secret, that one of my mother’s children was not their father’s child,” she said. “I have always been different from my siblings, they’re very outgoing, they like the same things… I always felt apart. I did not feel well.”

Jenicka had a DNA test According to what Jenicka herself said, after having a DNA test with her brother Johnny López, the 25-year-old discovered that she and her brother did not have the same father. That’s when she began her search to know her origins and find her father. “Johnny and I took a DNA test. It turned out that we are half siblings. Which means we’re not from the same dad. At that moment it was like damn… or, wow! Because I didn’t have my mom to tell me what had happened, any clue, any idea of ​​who my real father was,” she revealed excitedly.

Jenicka her “father” Jenicka began a search and after investigating, she was able to locate him and discovered that she has Puerto Rican roots. She confessed that this situation affected her self-esteem, and that discovering this new reality has been extremely painful for her. “I have questioned myself a lot about who I am. Like I said before, I always felt different and now it all made sense,” she said. “I kept it a secret for a long time because I didn’t want to hurt my mother’s image. Juan found out at the end, before he died, that I wasn’t his. But he loved me, he took care of me as if I were his. I was his princess.” SEE FULL PODCAST HERE