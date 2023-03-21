‘Jappening con Ja’ actor and creator Eduardo Ravani dies (PHOTOS)
Popular Chilean actor and comedian Eduardo Ravani dies. Ravani had been fighting cancer for quite some time. Did he foresee his death?
- Popular Chilean actor and comedian Eduardo Ravani dies.
- Ravani had been fighting cancer for quite some time.
- Did he foresee his death?
On Monday, March 20, the tragic and shocking news of the death of actor, writer and producer Eduardo Ravani was announced. The beloved comedian had been battling cancer.
Eduardo is remembered for creating and starring in the successful television program Jappening con Ja, where he shared the scene with actors Jorge Pedreros and Fernando Alarcón.
Eduardo Ravani dies of cancer
Infobae reported that Chilean actor Eduardo Ravani died at the age of 81. The director of Viña del Mar died of stage four prostate cancer. The successful comedian gave a series of interviews just a month ago, where he made heartbreaking revelations about his illness.
He said he felt he was “in the final stages”. Ravan said: “I already accepted it and there is no turning back. In other words, I cannot be ignorant that I am 81 years old and I see how my generation is leaving.”
Jappening con Ja was Ravani’s most successful project
He told Chilevisión, “I would love for Chile to have a memory, like the Argentines, like the Mexicans, who love their people and respect them before they leave,” he said. Ravani gained fame thanks to his charisma, talent and, of course, thanks to his leading role in Jappening con Ja.
It was the most popular TV show in Chile for many years and is Eduardo Ravani’s most memorable role. Initially, the news was confirmed by TVN on social media, where fans immediately commented.
How the sad news was confirmed
According to TiempoX, TVN posted: “This Monday the death of Eduardo Ravani was reported, a well-known Chilean journalist, actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer and television director. He passed away after suffering from complex cancer that, according to what he himself said in January 2023, “keeps me physiologically unwell.”
Contigo en la Mañana also revealed that just yesterday, the Chilean actor had had a telephone conversation with another actor and friend, Fernando Alarcón, so the news was very surprising.
A last goodbye to Eduardo Ravani
In addition to acting, Eduardo Ravani was in charge of the Viña del Mar International Festival. On one occasion he and Chespirito (Roberto Gomez Bolaños) collaborated on massive presentation at the National Stadium in Santiago, according to infobae.
Internet users, friends and colleagues of Eduardo Ravani have been offering their condolences. “The tremendous Eduardo Ravani, founder of TVN and creator of the mythical Japenning con Ja, passed away. Our condolences to his family.” “Mr. Eduardo Ravani, a big one for me and all the members of my family. My heartfelt condolences to the family.”