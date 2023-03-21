‘Jappening con Ja’ actor and creator Eduardo Ravani dies (PHOTOS)

Popular Chilean actor and comedian Eduardo Ravani dies.

Ravani had been fighting cancer for quite some time.

Did he foresee his death?

On Monday, March 20, the tragic and shocking news of the death of actor, writer and producer Eduardo Ravani was announced. The beloved comedian had been battling cancer.

Eduardo is remembered for creating and starring in the successful television program Jappening con Ja, where he shared the scene with actors Jorge Pedreros and Fernando Alarcón.

Eduardo Ravani dies of cancer

Infobae reported that Chilean actor Eduardo Ravani died at the age of 81. The director of Viña del Mar died of stage four prostate cancer. The successful comedian gave a series of interviews just a month ago, where he made heartbreaking revelations about his illness.

He said he felt he was “in the final stages”. Ravan said: “I already accepted it and there is no turning back. In other words, I cannot be ignorant that I am 81 years old and I see how my generation is leaving.”