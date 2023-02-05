Janis Joplin’s autopsy confirmed what many feared

The circumstances of Janis Joplin’s death were unclear.

What did her autopsy reveal? American singer Janis Lyn Joplin died under murky circumstances on October 4, 1970. The performer is part of the 27 Club, an informal list of celebrities who have died at this age. The list includes Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse. Some critics consider her one of the best and most influential artists of all time and the first female rock and roll star, not to mention that her albums are still best-sellers. Since she was a teenager, Joplin had serious personality and self-esteem issues. Was Janis Joplin bisexual? For a long time, it was thought that Janis Joplin was bisexual and, although she was known to have more female than male partners, she never confirmed it, simply defining herself as 'sexual'. Her parents disapproved of her open sexuality. In the final months of her life, Joplin had a relationship with the 21-year-old student Seth Morgan who trafficked heroin. In September 1970, they announced that they were getting married, which never happened. Janis died a few weeks later, on October 4, 1970. To date, her death is the subject of many conspiracy theories.

How did Janis Joplin die? After she failed to at the recording studio, as planned, the manager of the Full Tilt Boogie band, John Cooke, went to look for her at the hotel where she was staying, never imagining that he would find her dead, lying on the floor next to her bed. The official cause of her death? Heroin overdose, probably under the influence of alcohol. It is said that this had already happened to her on other occasions but, unlike the previous times, no one was there to help her. Many were surprised by the extreme purity of the drug that killed her and the fact that the used syringes were never found, so it is suspected that someone was with her that fateful dawn.

Thomas Noguchi performed Janis Joplin’s autopsy According to Indigo Report, Thomas Noguchi, the renowned Los Angeles County coroner, was in charge of performing Janis Joplin’s autopsy, which revealed that the singer suffered an overdose of heroin that was more than 50 percent pure, when the average for this drug is only 30 percent. Noguchi did not find either the needle or the drugs that Janis used because John Cooke, who found her body, took it upon himself to get rid of them thinking that he was doing his friend a favor. He told the police this himself.

"On stage I make love to 25,000 different people and then I go home alone" In one of the few interviews she gave, which infobae shared a little over three years ago, Janis Joplin said that she "first listened to music and one day she started singing". It's that simple: "I was 17 years old and my parents wanted me to be a teacher, like all parents…" On August 16, 1969, she became a living legend when she took the stage at Woodstock. Her body was cremated and her ashes were scattered from a small plane over the Pacific Ocean. In her will, she had a single specification: $2,500 for her friends to throw a party and toast in her honor. The gathering of more than 200 people was held on October 26, 1970.