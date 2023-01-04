Amy Winehouse’s autopsy confirms what was suspected from the beginning
Amy Winehouse died on July 23, 2011. The British singer's autopsy confirmed what was suspected from the beginning about her untimely death.
More than 11 years after Amy Winehouse’s death, which occurred on July 23, 2011 at her Camden Town residence in London, England. Unfortunately she became part of the famous 27 Club, an informal list of entertainment personalities who died at that age.
With her singular voice and unique way of interpreting music, this young artist made her debut with the album Frank — so named because of her admiration for American singer Frank Sinatra. It was released in 2003, but it was her second album, Back to Black, released on October 30, 2006, which brought her world fame and possibly led to her later struggle with addiction.
Amy Winehouse’s last moments
Amy Winehouse’s last recording is a duet with the American singer Tony Bennettt, which was released on September 20, 2011, the day she would have turned 28 years old. The song is called Body & Soul and is included on the Duets II album, which went on sale a week later.
As mentioned above, the singer was found dead in her private residence on July 23, 2011. The British police responded to an emergency call after a woman was reported dead. This was officially declared almost immediately. An investigation ensued to find the cause of her death, described by the police as unexplained, but there was still more to be revealed.
A month later, Amy Winehouse’s cause of death could not be determined
Through a statement, which came to light on August 23, 2011, a month after her death, Amy Winehouse’s family revealed the results of the toxicology tests. The conclusion? “There were no illegal drugs,” and her cause of death could not yet be determined. Obviously, fans of the singer were not satisfied with this.
"The family would like to thank the police and coroner for their continuing thorough investigations and for keeping them informed throughout the process. They await the outcome of the inquest in October," the statement continues. And yes, the autopsy results confirmed what was suspected all along
Alcohol abuse killed Amy Winehouse
According to the BBC, the judge in charge Amy Winehouse’s death investigation, Suzanne Greenway, said that the singer died from excessive alcohol intake. The autopsy showed that the singer had exceeded five times the level of alcohol to be considered drunk driving, even exceeding the lethal dose.
The judge commented on that occasion that this unexpected and sudden death was involuntary, thus dismissing the rumors that pointed to suicide. Three empty vodka bottles were found at the scene and, at the time of her death, she had approximately 416mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood
“They tried to make me go to rehab, but I said no, no, no”
The report concludes that Amy Winehouse’s organs were in good condition, but that the alcohol she had ingested could have caused respiratory failure and induced a coma. It seems that her destiny was already written. The autopsy also confirmed that there were no illegal substances in her body.
"It's a relief to finally find out what happened to Amy. We understand that there was alcohol in her system when she died, it is most likely a buildup of alcohol in her system over several days. Amy was struggling hard to overcome her alcohol problems, it is a source of great pain for us that she could not win in time," said her family.