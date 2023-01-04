Amy Winehouse died on July 23, 2011.

The British singer’s autopsy confirmed what was suspected from the beginning.

The artist is remembered for songs such as Back to Black, Rehab and You Know I’m No Good.

More than 11 years after Amy Winehouse’s death, which occurred on July 23, 2011 at her Camden Town residence in London, England. Unfortunately she became part of the famous 27 Club, an informal list of entertainment personalities who died at that age.

With her singular voice and unique way of interpreting music, this young artist made her debut with the album Frank — so named because of her admiration for American singer Frank Sinatra. It was released in 2003, but it was her second album, Back to Black, released on October 30, 2006, which brought her world fame and possibly led to her later struggle with addiction.

Amy Winehouse’s last moments

Amy Winehouse’s last recording is a duet with the American singer Tony Bennettt, which was released on September 20, 2011, the day she would have turned 28 years old. The song is called Body & Soul and is included on the Duets II album, which went on sale a week later.

As mentioned above, the singer was found dead in her private residence on July 23, 2011. The British police responded to an emergency call after a woman was reported dead. This was officially declared almost immediately. An investigation ensued to find the cause of her death, described by the police as unexplained, but there was still more to be revealed. (Filed As: Amy Winehouse autopsy)