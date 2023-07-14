Is Nicola Poncella using Wendy Guevara?

Is Nicola Poncella using Wendy Guevara? A close friend of Nicola Poncella recently spoke out about the nature of his relationship with Wendy Guevara, shedding light on the ongoing speculation surrounding their connection. While they are not dating or involved romantically, it is clear that they share a strong bond.

For viewers of La Casa de los Famosos México their chemistry has been evident, with many saying they are attracted to each other — a sentiment that Wendy herself has acknowledged. In response to the growing curiosity, a friend of the Peruvian host has revealed the truth about Nicola’s relationship with Wendy in an interview on a prominent Mexican program.

The alleged romance between Wendy Guevara and Nicola on La Casa de los Famosos México has sparked significant discussion, particularly on social media where many express are rooting for the pair.

However, amidst the closeness and intimate moments shared between Wendy and Nicola, some have raised concerns about the Peruvian presenter, speculating that Nicola may be using Wendy to gain more fame.