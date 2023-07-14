Nicola Poncella’s friend reveals the truth about his relationship with Wendy Guevara: Is he using her?
What's happening on La Casa de los Famosos México?
Is Nicola Poncella using Wendy Guevara? A close friend of Nicola Poncella recently spoke out about the nature of his relationship with Wendy Guevara, shedding light on the ongoing speculation surrounding their connection. While they are not dating or involved romantically, it is clear that they share a strong bond.
For viewers of La Casa de los Famosos México their chemistry has been evident, with many saying they are attracted to each other — a sentiment that Wendy herself has acknowledged. In response to the growing curiosity, a friend of the Peruvian host has revealed the truth about Nicola’s relationship with Wendy in an interview on a prominent Mexican program.
The alleged romance between Wendy Guevara and Nicola on La Casa de los Famosos México has sparked significant discussion, particularly on social media where many express are rooting for the pair.
However, amidst the closeness and intimate moments shared between Wendy and Nicola, some have raised concerns about the Peruvian presenter, speculating that Nicola may be using Wendy to gain more fame.
Is he using Wendy? The truth about Nicola
During an interview on De Primera Mano, a friend of Nicola was asked about his behavior on the reality show and to shed light on the most pressing question: his relationship with Wendy.
When asked about the speculation that Nicola Poncella is using Wendy Guevara as a strategic move to garner support, his friend offered a different perspective: «I don’t think it’s that. People talk about it a lot, but I believe he genuinely has feelings for her.»
What the Peruvian host is really like
During the interview with the Mexican program, Nicola’s friend shared more insights. The friend revealed: «He is quite unpredictable, but with Wendy, I feel like he can be himself. They have a great connection, and I don’t sense that he’s using her. They get along very well, and he’s always in good spirits, which is quite the opposite of what people may think.»
Additionally, the friend disclosed that Nicola had different plans and strategies upon entering the show. He had intended to form an alliance with Jorge and Ferka, who were among the most well-known participants. However, Nicola’s attempts to establish a bond with Jorge did not yield the desired response, and they grew apart as the show progressed.
Nicola Poncella confesses his great admiration for Wendy
Nicola took the opportunity to express his genuine admiration for Wendy, emphasizing that their past experiences should not serve as excuses for their future actions. He said: «Since the day I arrived, I have been saying that our past does not define us, and we shouldn’t use it as an excuse. It’s easy for anyone to blame their childhood or other circumstances for their behavior.»