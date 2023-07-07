Piqué’s relative claims the footballer never cheated on Shakira.

He says they had been having problems for 3 years.

The relative says the stars had an open relationship. Nearly a year after their split, new details have emerged regarding Shakira and Piqué’s relationship. A relative of the athlete has come forward to defend him, stating that the couple had been having problems for years, and that Piqué was never unfaithful. The relative also suggests that the singer and the former football player had an open relationship, although this claim has not been verified. Recently, the Te Felicito singer shared that she learned about Gerard Piqué’s alleged infidelity through the media during one of the most difficult periods of her life. PIQUÉ DIDN’T CHEAT ON SHAKIRA? New details continue to surface about the turbulent relationship between Shakira and Piqué, shedding light on speculation about the former footballer’s infidelity. José Antonio Avilés, a former Telecinco network collaborator, shared that a close relative of the couple disclosed that they had an «open relationship» for over three years. According to El Heraldo, Avilés stated: «For more than three years, the word ‘crisis’ has gained significance, and an event occurred that became a turning point in their relationship. Both Shakira and Piqué made the decision to have an open relationship.»

What happened between them? The journalist said that the famous couple had reached an agreement after facing significant difficulties in their relationship and failing to find a solution. He revealed that it was Shakira who proposed the idea of maintaining an open relationship, while publicly they continued to present themselves as a solid couple. «There is an agreement where, ‘You do what you want and I do what I want.’ But in the eyes of the media, we are still a couple,» Avilés told El Heraldo, addressing the questions surrounding Shakira and Piqué’s relationship. The journalist further shared that the soccer player was deeply upset when news of the alleged infidelity emerged and it led to the Colombian singer publicly announcing the end of their relationship.

Was Piqué angry? It was also revealed that Piqué had no intention of separating from Shakira. It was actually Shakira who announced their split on social media, which led to rumors of infidelity being associated with her songs. According to Avilés, Gerard Piqué was deeply upset by Shakira’s actions, particularly by learning about the breakup rumors through the press. «He was frustrated to find out through the media,» Avilés stated, according to El Heraldo. He said that the footballer was upset that Shakira encouraged the cheating rumors.

«She is the one who made the decision» Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s split was a shock to everyone, including the footballer himself, according to Pilar Vidal, the editor in chief of ABC. Vidal revealed that Piqué had no knowledge of the statement made by Shakira, as it was her decision to announce the breakup. «Piqué does not want the breakup to be attributed to infidelity. He was taken aback by the statement (about the separation made by Shakira) because it was her who made the decision,» reported Pilar Vidal, according to El Heraldo. This story contradicts Shakira’s previous interview where she stated that she learned about his alleged infidelity through the media.