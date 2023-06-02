Influencer Teisha Brewley shot dead in an Uber

Influencer Teisha Brewley was shot to death in an Uber.

A witness said it looked like she was ambushed.

Brewley was active on Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans.

Early on Tuesday morning, popular influencer Teisha Brewley was shot to death while riding in an Uber after leaving the Buckhead nightclub where she worked. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified her body.

According to some media outlets, Brewley also went by the names Tisha Broie and Tavie Baddie on social media. Authorities reported that her body was found in the back of an Uber SUV after 4:30 a.m. on May 30.

Teisha Brewly shot to death inside an Uber

Thirty-one-year-old Brewley had more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, had an OnlyFans account, and also released music tracks. Her last TikTok video garnered nearly 30,000 views. She had just celebrated her birthday earlier this week, according to WSBTV.

Some witnesses report that two cars followed her Uber from the club and started shooting. A witness said it appeared Brewley was ambushed. The tragedy has generated concern and highlighted the importance of security both on digital platforms and in everyday life.