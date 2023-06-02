Search

Influencer Teisha Brewley shot dead in an Uber

By 
Influencer Teisha Brewley asesinada
  • Influencer Teisha Brewley was shot to death in an Uber.
  • A witness said it looked like she was ambushed.
  • Brewley was active on Instagram, TikTok and OnlyFans.

Early on Tuesday morning, popular influencer Teisha Brewley was shot to death while riding in an Uber after leaving the Buckhead nightclub where she worked. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified her body.

According to some media outlets, Brewley also went by the names Tisha Broie and Tavie Baddie on social media. Authorities reported that her body was found in the back of an Uber SUV after 4:30 a.m. on May 30.

Teisha Brewly shot to death inside an Uber

Influencer Teisha Brewley shot dead in an Uber
PHOTO TWITTER

Thirty-one-year-old Brewley had more than 40,000 followers on Instagram, had an OnlyFans account, and also released music tracks. Her last TikTok video garnered nearly 30,000 views. She had just celebrated her birthday earlier this week, according to WSBTV.

Some witnesses report that two cars followed her Uber from the club and started shooting. A witness said it appeared Brewley was ambushed. The tragedy has generated concern and highlighted the importance of security both on digital platforms and in everyday life.

Influencer Teisha Brewley was murdered

Influencer Teisha Brewley was murdered
PHOTO TWITTER

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated by local authorities. Police have begun an extensive operation to find those responsible and discover the motives behind this crime. Meanwhile, social media has been flooded with messages of mourning and solidarity with the family and friends of the late influencer.

Teisha Brewley had achieved great popularity on social media, where she shared content related to fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Her charisma and her ability to connect with her audience made her an influential figure in the digital world. Her followers admired her for her authenticity and positive impact.

«It sounded like about 40 shots»

"It sounded like about 40 shots"
PHOTO TWITTER

Teisha Brewley’s murder leaves a void on the social media and in the lives of those who knew and admired her. Her legacy as an influencer and her positive impact on the online community will live on through her posts and the love of her followers.

Police have not said if they have identified the suspect or suspects. Authorities indicated that the black Cadillac Escalade in which she was traveling was riddled with bullets. «It sounded like about 40 shots,» said a nearby resident who observed the shooting.

Today
National
