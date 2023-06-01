How much money does Karely Ruiz earn on OnlyFans?
How much money does Karely Ruiz earn? Find out how much the popular influencer makes each month sharing content on OnlyFans.
- How much money does Karely Ruiz earn?
- Find out how much she makes a month on OnlyFans.
- Karely Ruiz is one of the most sought-after influencers on the adult platform.
How much money does Karely Ruiz earn on OnlyFans? The influencer has become one of the most recognized Mexican figures of the moment thanks to her great success sharing content on OnlyFans.
Karely Ruiz is one of the best paid creators on the platform, where she shares exclusive content. She charges $16 a month for a subscription. Her posts regularly get millions of views which has brought her incredible profits!
Karely Ruiz has gained fame on OnlyFans
On top of being one of the most beautiful women on social media, Karely is often embroiled in controversy, such as the scandal with rapper Santa Fe Klan.
It has even been speculated that many couples have divorced because of her explicit content. True or not, Karely Ruiz is incredibly successful.
Karely is one of the highest paid influencers today
Many of the faithful fans of the OnlyFans star admire her luxurious life, which is paid for by her racy photos and videos.
In recent days, Karely Ruiz has gotten attention for holding raffles through Instagram stories, where she gave away money. She often shows off her lavish lifestyle on social media, including luxury cars, exotic vacations and incredible clothes.
How much money does Karely Ruiz earn?
According to El Heraldo de México, no one knows exactly how much Karely Ruiz makes each month. However, she was recently encouraged to reveal her earnings in an interview.
In an interview with SNSerio eight months ago, Karely Ruiz finally revealed how much money she earns on OnlyFans. She surprised everyone by saying she makes approximately $10,000 a month.
Karely Ruiz’s lavish lifestyle
She revealed that she hasn’t raised her fees since she started the account but as her subscribers increase, she makes more and more money.
She also makes money through TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.