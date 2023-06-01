How much money does Karely Ruiz earn?

Find out how much she makes a month on OnlyFans.

Karely Ruiz is one of the most sought-after influencers on the adult platform.

How much money does Karely Ruiz earn on OnlyFans? The influencer has become one of the most recognized Mexican figures of the moment thanks to her great success sharing content on OnlyFans.

Karely Ruiz is one of the best paid creators on the platform, where she shares exclusive content. She charges $16 a month for a subscription. Her posts regularly get millions of views which has brought her incredible profits!

Karely Ruiz has gained fame on OnlyFans

On top of being one of the most beautiful women on social media, Karely is often embroiled in controversy, such as the scandal with rapper Santa Fe Klan.

It has even been speculated that many couples have divorced because of her explicit content. True or not, Karely Ruiz is incredibly successful.