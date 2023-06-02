Puerto Rican rapper Pacho El Antifeka is shot to death
Once again, the Hispanic entertainment world is plunged into mourning after the murder of Puerto Rican rapper Pacho El Antifeka. He was shot to death inside a car.
The news was confirmed by several local and international media outlets, in addition, several reggaeton artists mourned his death online. Daddy Yankee shared an emotional message on social media.
Forty-two-year-old Puerto Rican rapper Neftalí Álvarez Núñez, also known as Pacho El Antifeka, was murdered on Thursday in a commercial area of the municipality of Bayamón, Puerto Rico.
Police found his lifeless body inside an Infiniti EX35 parked in the Plaza Tropical center, located on PR-167, in Bayamón, according to Billboard.
Pacho El Antifeka had a criminal record
The singer was shot several times according to the Bayamón Homicide Division, which is in charge of the investigation. Details of exactly what happened haven’t been released.
Despite his fame, the artist was known to authorities, as Pacho El Antifeka had record for violating the weapons law and about two months ago the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided his apartment.
He released his first solo album 2 years ago
In 2019 he released the song «No Tienen Rifle» with Cano El Bárbaro, who was also shot to death in the east of the island in December 2021. The lyrics of that single include phrases like: Those who want to kill me and They speak of my death to hunt me down.
Daddy Yankee says goodbye to his friend on social media
Daddy Yankee said goodbye to his close friend with an emotional message on Instagram, telling him that he was a «real» person and friend.
«I assure you brother that you were a real person with me from our beginnings at an early age, dreaming of this career. I am glad to know that I was able to contribute to you in life. Much strength to all your loved ones, you are in our prayers. Rest in Peace, RIP Pacho.»