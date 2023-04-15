How to make money watching videos: The 5 best websites

Earn extra money relaxing on the couch!

These websites pay you to watch videos.

Discover how to earn money watching videos in your spare time. Find out how to earn money by watching videos! This is more common than you think. According to Bloomberg, at least 10% of adults in the United States have a secondary job or side hustle they can do from home. This allows you to make extra money while you work or go to school and there are options that allow you to generate income quickly and easily. Here are five websites where you can get paid for watching videos. 5. How to earn money watching videos? Kwai Kwai is a social media app developed by Kuaishou Technology, a Chinese company. The app allows users to create and share short videos with various effects, filters, and background music. Users can also follow each other, like and comment on videos. Kwai is especially popular in Asia, but is gaining popularity in other parts of the world as well. This social network, which many have compared to TikTok, has an attractive reward system that grants tokens. These tokens can be exchanged for money, either by watching or sharing videos, or by referring other users through links and creating profiles.

4. Givvy Givvy is an app that allows you to earn money by watching Youtube videos. The first step is to register in the app and discover which videos pay. As in other applications, it is necessary to accumulate a minimum amount before withdrawing the money. The money is redeemed directly by PayPal, so it is necessary to have an account and consistently monitor it. One advantage of Givvy is that it also has a to-do list and referral system which allows you to earn even more money.

3. Swagbucks Swagbucks is an online rewards platform that allows users to earn money or gift cards by doing various online activities like completing surveys, watching videos, shopping online, playing games, and more. Users can redeem their earned points for cash through PayPal or for gift cards from different stores and websites. Swagbucks launched in 2008 and has grown in popularity over the years. The platform is available in several countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, among others. One of its main attractions is that it gives away $10 for signing up, but it also grants Amazon gift cards and cash back for watching videos.

2. Clip Claps How to earn money watching videos? With Clip Claps! This mobile app developed by Grand Channel Entertainment Limited allows you to view, share and create short videos from Android and iOS devices. This is an excellent way to earn money by watching videos, answering surveys or downloading apps. Users can earn ClapCoins, the virtual currency of the platform, and then exchange them for cash through PayPal or for gift cards from different stores. In addition to watching and creating videos, users can interact with other users, like and comment on videos. The app also has a built-in gaming feature that allows users to earn more ClapCoins. ClipClaps are especially popular in Asia, but have also gained popularity in other countries around the world.

1. CashApp: How to earn money watching videos If you want to earn money quickly, consider downloading CashApp. This app pays you to watch videos and enjoys good reviews among users. In practice, you will have to answer surveys and watch videos in order to earn money, but it also offers other benefits. These include receiving gift cards and various rewards for referring new users. Usually, you can make about $20 per session, and $5 for registering as a new user. Before signing up to any of these platforms, it is important to read the terms and conditions to ensure your safety and find out how much you can earn with them.