How much is Chicharito worth according to Transfermarkt?

Chicharito has a market value of $26 million according to Transfermarkt.

The Los Angeles Galaxy player has a low position. In the midst of a quiet season for the Los Angeles Galaxy player, the value of Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar’s market value on Transfermarkt is revealed. This popular site contains a wealth of soccer stats. The Mexican player, who excelled in the American team and became one of the favorites in the country, was reported to be worth $26 million in 2016. HOW MUCH IS CHICHARITO WORTH? In an update to the popular soccer site Transfermarkt, in November, it revealed the net worth of Mexican player, Javier Hernández Balcázar, better known as Chicharito. He is currently said to be worth about $2.1 million. This is Chicharito’s lowest value to date. In 2016 was at his peak with a market value of $26 million. In 2017, that went down to $23 million and shortly after, it dropped to $19 million.

Why did Chicharito’s market value drop? Javier Hernández Balcázar, has a total value of $2.1 million. The specific reason has to do with the nature of the sport. Therefore, it is necessary to highlight the what Chicharito made when he played with the Chivas team. In 2008, Javier Hernández made $133,000 with the Chivas team. In later years, and when he came to play for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, his pay increased. The last update is from November

Is Chicharito Transfermarkt Los Angeles’ most valuable player? The Los Angeles Galaxy player is on the list of the six highest paid players for the football team. But it was also indicated that he is the 75th most valuable player in Mexico. As a center forward, he ranks 541st in the world, according to TransferMarkt. According to Brandit, although Chicharito did not obtain a place in the World Cup in Qatar, the Los Angeles Galaxy has kept him on for the new season and his contract will be up for renewal next year.

What will happen after the end of his contract? In a recent interview, the LA Galaxy striker discussed the end of his contract and what could happen to his career. He pointed out that he has a plan and it is to stay in the United States because he hopes to extend his career with a new team. “I only have this year of my contract with the LA Galaxy. I would love to stay here longer, it would fascinate me. But you already know that sometimes football and situations don’t depend on you,” revealed Hernández. So Plan A is to stay here in Los Angeles with the LA Galaxy and extend my career here with the best team and the best organization in MLS,” he said, according to TUDN.