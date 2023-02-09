How much money does Chicharito Hernández have?
How much money has Chicharito Hernández earned in his career? The Mexican footballer's fortune and his life in Los Angeles.
- How much money has Chicharito Hernández earned in his career?
- The Mexican footballer’ fortune and his life in Los Angeles.
- Find out what his total fortune amounts to.
How much money does Chicharito Hernández have? The Mexican soccer player is considered one of the best in his country. His talent has led him to be part of great teams like Real Madrid and Bayern Leverkusen and he’s earned millions in the process.
But what are Hernandez’s total career earnings? As a soccer player, he has signed contracts with big brands like Puma and Cheetos. Currently, his net worth is estimated at approximately $30 million. Find out all about his fortune!
Chicharito Hernández’s fortune
Some media indicate that Chicharito Hernández’s fortune amounts to about $30 million. Throughout his career, the footballer has signed million-dollar contracts with teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Leverkusen and, more recently, with the LA Galaxy. His contract with Manchester United was $24 million, while Real Madrid paid him $6 million euros.
The German club Bayern Leverkusen paid a total of $13.2 million to the Mexican player. Throughout his career, Hernández’s market value has declined, and is now estimated at approximately $2.2 million.
Chicharito Hernández’s contract with Real Madrid
His earning peak was when the Mexican footballer was playing for Manchester United. At that time, and thanks to his talent, he was earning between $22 and $24 million.
At the age of 26, Chicharito Hernández’s fortune was around $11 million, although a few months after signing for Bayern Leverkusen his net worth increased to $19.8 million. His most prolific year was 2016, when he made around $27.5 million.
How much does Chicharito Hernández make with the LA Galaxy?
Chicharito Hernández’s fortune has increased in value thanks to the million-dollar contract he signed in 2020 with the LA Galaxy team. His $6 million contract made him the best paid player of the entire MLS.
The LA Galaxy also included a clause stating that any other team that wishes to sign the Mexican striker will have to pay a total sum of $10 million, but so far Chicharito seems to be very happy with his team and there has been no talk of a change in the next season.
Javier Hernández’s luxurious life in Los Angeles
In 2020, Javier Hernandez purchased a newly built six-bedroom house in Beverlywood, Los Angeles, worth $5.6 million. The property has a pool, spa and a garden big enough to play soccer at home.
On his down time you can see him walking red carpets and attending exclusive events with his current girlfriend, Ecuadorian model and influencer Nicole McPherson. The two have been together since 2021.