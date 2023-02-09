How much money has Chicharito Hernández earned in his career?

The Mexican footballer’ fortune and his life in Los Angeles.

Find out what his total fortune amounts to.

How much money does Chicharito Hernández have? The Mexican soccer player is considered one of the best in his country. His talent has led him to be part of great teams like Real Madrid and Bayern Leverkusen and he’s earned millions in the process.

But what are Hernandez’s total career earnings? As a soccer player, he has signed contracts with big brands like Puma and Cheetos. Currently, his net worth is estimated at approximately $30 million. Find out all about his fortune!

Chicharito Hernández’s fortune

Some media indicate that Chicharito Hernández’s fortune amounts to about $30 million. Throughout his career, the footballer has signed million-dollar contracts with teams like Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Leverkusen and, more recently, with the LA Galaxy. His contract with Manchester United was $24 million, while Real Madrid paid him $6 million euros.

The German club Bayern Leverkusen paid a total of $13.2 million to the Mexican player. Throughout his career, Hernández’s market value has declined, and is now estimated at approximately $2.2 million.