SHE’S FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE! A Hispanic woman is asking for a miracle. She is fighting for her life after suffering a stroke. Her family is asking for support as her health insurance is about to end and the bills are starting to pile up.

Ana Torres’ husband filed a medical malpractice complaint and explained how his wife lost part of her skull due to a doctor’s error. At the moment, her health complications continue to increase her family is asking the community for help.

Four months after her stroke, Ana Torres is still clinging to life. The Hispanic mother ran out of resources and health insurance and now she’s afraid of being disconnected from the machine that is helping her breathe. After suffering a stroke in December 2022 during a vacation in Nevada, she underwent emergency brain surgery.

“The doctor told me that most people don’t recover and don’t want to live like this,” her husband, Rodrigo Torres, told MundoNow.