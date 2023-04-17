Hispanic mother fights to to have her skull repaired after botched surgery
SHE’S FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE! A Hispanic woman is asking for a miracle. She is fighting for her life after suffering a stroke. Her family is asking for support as her health insurance is about to end and the bills are starting to pile up.
Ana Torres’ husband filed a medical malpractice complaint and explained how his wife lost part of her skull due to a doctor’s error. At the moment, her health complications continue to increase her family is asking the community for help.
ANA TORRES IS HOPING FOR A MIRACLE
Four months after her stroke, Ana Torres is still clinging to life. The Hispanic mother ran out of resources and health insurance and now she’s afraid of being disconnected from the machine that is helping her breathe. After suffering a stroke in December 2022 during a vacation in Nevada, she underwent emergency brain surgery.
“The doctor told me that most people don’t recover and don’t want to live like this,” her husband, Rodrigo Torres, told MundoNow.
Why did he agree to the operation?
His faith was in God and not in the doctors. Rodríguez says that is why he decided to authorize the operation to save his wife’s life.
Now, the family says, “The surgeon forgot to put part of her skull back and she needs it to survive.” As the days pass her health is deteriorating and the family doesn’t have the resources for an operation to repair her skull.
Ana Torres’ skull surgery
Ana, her husband, Rodrigo Torres, and their son were residing in Colorado before her sudden illness. Her health issues forced them to move to Las Vegas and the trips to care for her in the hospital became unsustainable.
Now she needs another operation and the family’s back is against the wall. The surgeon says it’s not an emergency, so they need to raise money to pay for it.
The family is asking for help
Ana Torres’ family fears that she will continue to deteriorate and will never be able to return home. They are pleading for help.
Her husband continues to cling to hope of a miracle. She wasn’t expected to survive at first but she’s still hanging on. The fight is not over, but the family needs everyone’s help.