What happened at a mass in Connecticut?

The priest surprised attendees.

There doesn’t seem to be an explanation for the possible miracle.

IS IT A MIRACLE FOR HOLY WEEK? Hundreds of believers in the United States were stunned after hearing the story of a priest who claimed to have witnessed a miracle before starting a Eucharist in his church in Connecticut.

The priest’s name is Joseph Crowley and he is the head of St. Thomas Church in Thomaston. On March 5, he reported what he called a “miracle” while preparing to start mass.

Father Crowley told WFSB that it happened when he and one of the eucharistic ministers were preparing the hosts for the religious service. The priest realized that they were about to run out… he turned his gaze away for a moment and when he looked back at the hosts, they both realized that they had multiplied.

“Shocking,” Crowley said. In addition, he said that the man who also witnessed the incident considered it powerful and real. Crowley refrained from revealing the other man’s identity.