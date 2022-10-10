High school baseball player dies of apparent fentanyl overdose

High school baseball player Cade Kitchen dies of an overdose.

Authorities believe it was fentanyl.

“It is heartbreaking for the family,” authorities declared. FENTANYL HITTING THE COMMUNITY! A 17-year-old high school student recently lost his life due to an apparent fentanyl overdose. This drug has become one of the main threats among student communities as it gains popularity and is more accessible. Fentanyl has gained notoriety in recent years due to the fact that dealers often target young people and school communities. The government even warned of a new drug called “rainbow” fentanyl that can be potentially dangerous to people who consume it. 17-YEAR-OLD DIES OF OVERDOSE A young sports star and high school student, Cade Kitchen, was found dead and the apparent cause of death has finally been revealed. According to initial reports, the 17-year-old boy overdosed on fentanyl, a drug that is becoming a common problem in state school districts. Local media reported that the incident occurred last week and noted that the student community was extremely upset by the events that claimed the life of their classmate. At the moment, the authorities are still working on the case.

What happened to Cade Kitchen? The El Camino Real Charter High School community was hit with terrible news as it was revealed that 17-year-old Cade Kitchen had died after allegedly overdosing on fentanyl. The circumstances surrounding the death of the promising high school student are still unknown, according to Fox 11. A GoFundMe account has been set up asking the community for help paying Cade Kitchen’s funeral expenses. This account was set up by the ECR baseball program community, according to the description they provided on the page.

Baseball player Cade Kitchen dies: "A great sadness" The teenager's death shocked the student community and the tragedy was addressed by the school's Executive Director, David Hussey, who declared that "he could not imagine the loss of a child" and above all, that his heart was broken over the fact that Cade would no longer be at school. "It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our 17-year-old students passed away last night. This tragic incident was the result of a fatal Fentanyl overdose. As a father and a parent, I cannot fathom the loss of a child. My heart breaks to know that an El Camino student will not be with us tomorrow," said Hussey, according to ABC 7.

"Our prayers are with the family" The executive director asks for prayers for the family of the student who lost his life and reports that he's aware that the student community will be facing a hard road so the school will be provided additional support. Also, he took the opportunity to express his feelings to the students who knew Kitchen. "On behalf of the El Camino Real community, our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. After the death of a friend, young people need more support and attention than usual from their parents and other adults. This is an especially difficult and emotional time for those who knew the student, the student's family or for students who have experienced recent trauma in their lives," finished the statement published by ABC 7.