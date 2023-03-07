Heidy Infante is sexually assaulted on stage by another musician

Pedro Infante’s granddaughter was sexually assaulted on stage.

Heidy Infante was attacked by another musician while performing.

The man grabbed her and hit her in the head.

Heidy Infante, granddaughter of popular Mexican singer Pedro Infante, was attacked while performing at an event in Mexico. Singer Heidy Infante, who is the vocalist for La Nueva Sonora, was the victim of sexual and physical violence during a performance.

The incident occurred while her band was performing at the anniversary of the Mercado Escuadrón 201 in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office in Mexico City (CDMX). Another musician attacked her on stage. The assault was recorded and shared on social media.

Heidy Infante, Pedro Infante’s granddaughter, is assaulted on stage

It all happened when Heidy was singing El Viejo del Sombrero and the entire audience was dancing to the rhythm of the popular song. A man suddenly appears behind her dancing by himself, that was the start of the incident.

It happened on Saturday, March 4, when Heidy Infante had one of the most traumatic moments of her career. Heidy’s attacker was identified as Cuban musician Yian Lopez Semanat.