Singer Bellakath wants to perform at the next Super Bowl and is harshly criticized (PHOTOS)
Bellakath wants to perform at the Super Bowl. A new Reggaeton singer who has been in the music industry for a relatively short time, shared her biggest dream with her fans. She wants to perform at the next Super Bowl in 2024. Bellakath said that it is something she has always wanted to do.
However, the Gatita singer’s tweet was not well received. In fact, thousands of people began to attack her on social media about her comment. While the Mexican singer expected a positive response from the people, she ended up receiving the opposite.
Bellakath wants to sing at the next Super Bowl
Internet users mocked recent statements made by Bellakath. This arose after Rihanna’s performance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.
Bellakath wanted to match international artists who have previously performed at the Super Bowl, such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Coldplay, The Weeknd, Rihanna, among many others.
Bellakath manifests her biggest dream, to perform at the Super Bowl
The singer, who went viral for her song Gatita, which got a good number of views on Spotify and YouTube, wrote on her official Twitter account: “Manifesting Gatita at the next Super Bowl.”
However, despite the fact that the Mexican had good intentions, people took her comment as a “joke” and many began to strongly attack her over her statement. As much as Bellakath wanted to be supported, this did not go well for her.
Bellakath reacts to a user’s comment and causes outrage
The reggaeton singer responded to the following comment: “Yes, I like your music but for a Super Bowl I don’t think so.” The Mexican singer simply said:” You do not decide.”
Immediately, the singer’s reaction caused outrage and people commented: “That, don’t stop dreaming, never stop dreaming. In other words, it will not happen, not even in 3 millennia, but you do not stop dreaming,” said a user.
Bellakath has been attacked
The comments attacking the singer did not stop there. Some commented: “That will never happen” “Only in Narnia,” referring to the fact that with her short repertoire of music, she would never be able headline a large event like the Super Bowl.
“How curious, I didn’t know the halftime of the next Super Bowl they wanted to make it 3 minutes just for a passing TikTok hit.” “For the next super bowl no one is going to remember you anymore.” “No thanks, in the United States United they have good musical tastes.” “Keep dreaming.” “hahahaha shut up,” said users.