Bellakath wants to perform at the Super Bowl. A new Reggaeton singer who has been in the music industry for a relatively short time, shared her biggest dream with her fans. She wants to perform at the next Super Bowl in 2024. Bellakath said that it is something she has always wanted to do.

However, the Gatita singer’s tweet was not well received. In fact, thousands of people began to attack her on social media about her comment. While the Mexican singer expected a positive response from the people, she ended up receiving the opposite.

Bellakath wants to sing at the next Super Bowl

Internet users mocked recent statements made by Bellakath. This arose after Rihanna’s performance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Bellakath wanted to match international artists who have previously performed at the Super Bowl, such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Coldplay, The Weeknd, Rihanna, among many others.