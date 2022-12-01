Hakeem Jeffries has been elected House minority leader.

Who is Congressman Hakeem Jeffries?

Jeffries is the first Black American to head a political party.

US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries was elected this Wednesday to be the next Democratic minority leader in the House starting in January. He is replacing Nancy Pelosi, who will no longer be Speaker after the Republicans won a majority in the House of Representatives in the midterms.

Hakeem Jeffries will be the first Black American to lead a political party, according to EFE. Jeffries, 52, and the Representative for New York, has chaired the Democratic Caucus in that chamber since 2019.

Pelosi steps down after Republicans take control of the House

This change in Democratic leadership occurs after the midterm elections on November 8, when Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives, effective in January. Pelosi announced her intention to make way for the next generation of leadership, reported EFE.

Nancy Pelosi, 82, will keep her seat representing California in Congress and has been named Emeritus Speaker, but will leave her position on the front line. Current House Majority Leader, Steny Hoyer, will focus on his role on the Appropriations Committee.