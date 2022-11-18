Nancy Pelosi will step down as Speaker of the House

Nancy Pelosi is stepping down from her role as Speaker of the House.

The announcement comes after an attack on her husband.

Who will take her place in the Democratic ranks?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she will not run for a leadership role in Congress. Her announcement is a turning point ushering in a new generation of leaders after control of the House passed to the Republicans in the midterm elections.

In a forceful speech, Pelosi announced that she would step aside after leading the Democratic caucus for nearly 20 years, and following the brutal attack on her husband Paul last month at their San Francisco residence, according to The Associated Press.

Who would have imagined it!

In an emotional speech, Pelosi, 82, said that she will keep her seat, according to EFE. However, one of the most well-known politicians in the United States confirmed that she will not seek re-election as Democratic leader, a position she has held in the House for the past few years.

“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect,” said Nancy Pelosi, according to CNN. The Republican Party won a majority in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, more than a week since the elections that were held on November 8.