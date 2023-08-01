Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin’s grandson has died.

The 2-year-old was with the Griffin family at the time of the incident.

«It's a heartbreaking tragedy,» said the NBA coach. The Milwaukee Bucks are engulfed in sorrow after learning that coach Adrian Griffin's 2-year-old grandson passed away while in the care of the Griffin family. According to reports, the child's mother left him with his father, Alan Griffin, and he died shortly after.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS COACH ADRIAN GRIFFIN’S 2-YEAR-OLD GRANDSON DIES The 2-year-old grandson of Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin died on Saturday after the child’s father found him unconscious hours earlier, according to the Associated Press. According to initial reports, the child received medical support after his father, Alan Griffin, found him unresponsive at his home. The Champaign Police Department report stated that 2-year-old Jayce Griffin was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead, according to WISN. Authorities also stated that the cause of the young child’s mysterious death is under investigation.

What happened to Adrian Griffin’s grandson? The Champaign Police Department stated that the death appears to be from natural causes pending the final results of the autopsy. At the moment they don’t suspect foul play. However, the investigation will continue until the autopsy is completed. «Jayce D. Griffin of Urbana, Illinois, was declared dead on Saturday at 10:40 am at Carle Foundation Hospital,» said Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. The coroner’s office said that preliminary reports from an autopsy conducted on Monday showed no evidence of trauma or any foul play, according to the AP.

What did the child’s mother say? Northrup said the death is being investigated by the Champaign Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office. Additional information will not be released until the investigation is complete. The child’s mother gave a statement to WSN. Jasmine Riggs stated that she had left her son with the Griffin family over the weekend. She declared that it was Adrian Griffin, the child’s grandfather, who notified her on Saturday that her son was unresponsive. She immediately went to the hospital, where doctors reported that the child had fluid in his lungs.

«It’s a heartbreaking tragedy» Through a press release, Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin stated that he is heartbroken by the tragedy that is engulfing his family and has requested that everyone respect his family’s privacy during this painful ordeal. «My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family, and his passing is a heartbreaking tragedy that will be felt forever. I appreciate that you respect the pain and privacy of our family at this time,» Adrian Griffin said in a statement issued by the Bucks, according to The Associated Press.