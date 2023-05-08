Almost 10 years have passed since Gabriel García Márquez died.

The Colombian author is one of the most respected of all time.

Learn 5 fascinating facts about his life!

Gabriel José García Márquez was born on March 6, 1927 in Aracataca, Colombia. When he was just a child, he was left in the care of his maternal grandparents, which ultimately impacted the way he wrote, the subjects he chose and the symbols around his characters.

As a teenager, he began to write his first poems and explore a fantasy world. At the age of 20, he published his first written work, which would be the beginning of a career as a reporter. Still, he never left behind his desire to write fiction and published his first novel, La Hojarasca, in 1955. This would be the beginning of a long career. He published 11 novels and 37 short stories. Here are five facts about Gabriel García Márquez that you may not have known!

5. GABRIEL GARCÍA MÁRQUEZ WAS A SOCIALIST

Living with his maternal grandfather shaped Gabriel García Márquez’s political and social vision. He told him all the horrors of the Civil War had. Thus, García Márquez always offered supported leftist movements, especially Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

As a reporter, lawyer, and fiction writer, Gabriel García Márquez never hid his political leanings, and although he came to criticize some aspects of left-wing movements, he firmly believed in social change that would benefit the less privileged classes.