Food writer Julie Powell passed away on October 26.

She inspired the movie Julie & Julia.

Her husband confirmed the sad news.

Food writer Julie Powell has died at the age of 49, as confirmed by her husband. A few days ago she had posted on Twitter that something very strange was going on with her body. Her husband also revealed her cause of death.

This news caused a lot of commotion on social media because the food writer had inspired many women to take on challenges. The popular film Julie & Julia was based on her blog which became even more popular after the movie came out.

She inspired the film Julie & Julia!

The movie Julie & Julia was released in 2009. It told the story of how Julie Powell, played by Amy Adams, set out to cook all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking over the course of a year. She documented it on her blog.

HAY QUE SABER

The film, also starring Meryl Streep as Julia Child, unites the lives of both women, contrasting how each lived in different times with each of the recipes. At one point, each woman hits a wall and feels that they can’t go on.