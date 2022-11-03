‘Julie & Julia’ food writer Julie Powell dies at 49
Food writer Julie Powell passed away on November 1. She inspired the movie Julie & Julia. Her husband confirmed the sad news.
Food writer Julie Powell has died at the age of 49, as confirmed by her husband. A few days ago she had posted on Twitter that something very strange was going on with her body. Her husband also revealed her cause of death.
This news caused a lot of commotion on social media because the food writer had inspired many women to take on challenges. The popular film Julie & Julia was based on her blog which became even more popular after the movie came out.
The movie Julie & Julia was released in 2009. It told the story of how Julie Powell, played by Amy Adams, set out to cook all 524 recipes in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking over the course of a year. She documented it on her blog.
The film, also starring Meryl Streep as Julia Child, unites the lives of both women, contrasting how each lived in different times with each of the recipes. At one point, each woman hits a wall and feels that they can’t go on.
Julie Powell’s life changed drastically
In the first year of writing her blog she got more than 400,000 views. In 2005, Powell published her memoir: Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen. Four years later the Hollywood movie came out, adapted by writer-director Nora Ephron.
Sales of the book skyrocketed after the movie. Julia Child, who died in 2004, never saw the film. However, she was aware of Powell’s gastronomic project. She told the press she didn’t understand why Powell had so much “trouble” recreating her recipes.
How Julie Powell died
Julie’s husband Eric told The New York Times that his wife had died of cardiac arrest on October 26. One user wrote on Twitter, “I so admired her sincere honesty as a writer and as a person. She was a vibrant presence here and everywhere. A great loss.”
Meanwhile, another added, “This hit me hard, J&J was a huge influence on my decision to work in the food industry, in part because Julie Powell was so effective at writing about cooking as a means of intellectual engagement and fulfillment.”
Did she know something was wrong?
The famous writer may have sensed that something was wrong because Julie Powell’s last tweet, one day before she died. On the afternoon of October 25, she wrote that she had woken up with a black, hairy tongue.
“I woke up to what is literally a black hairy tongue. People, including my doctor, seem to think it’s no big deal, and will be gone soon, but it’s truly disgusting,” she tweeted. With information from CNN en Espñol and EFE