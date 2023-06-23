Former ‘Despierta América’ host Maity Interiano marries in a civil ceremony
Former Despierta América host Maity Interiano marries. The journalist shares photos of her civil ceremony. Who is the beloved presenter's new husband?
- Former Despierta América host Maity Interiano marries.
- The journalist shares photos of her civil ceremony.
- Who is the beloved presenter’s new husband?
Former Despierta América host Maity Interiano marries! The journalist and former host of Despierta América, Maity Interiano married businessman Anuar Zidan in a civil ceremony. She shared the happy news on social media.
The wedding took place on Saturday, June 17 with an intimate ceremony in Miami. The host shared some of the beautiful moments from her wedding on Instagram.
Former Despierta América host Maity Interiano marries
Maity Interiano posted a message about the wedding: «Legally Mr. & Mrs. Zidan – 06.17.2023.» She immediately received hundreds of comments congratulating her.
The presenter looked beautiful in a spectacular white dress and her husband wore an elegant suit. A few days ago, Maity shared a touching post announcing that she would soon walk down the aisle with the businessman.
Maity Interiano wed in a civil ceremony
In one of the photographs you can see the happy couple having dinner together with their dog Indy, who also looked quite elegant wearing a suit for his owners’ big day.
So far it is unknown if the couple will have a religious ceremony in Miami, where they reside; Honduras, Maity’s native country, or in Mexico where her husband is from.
Their friends wish them luck
Some of her colleagues, such as Francisca Lachapel, Giselle Blondet, Chiquibaby, Jessica Carrillo, Maria Elena Salinas and Veneno Sandoval, among others, congratulated the couple. Friends and family also weighed in.
«They are officially my brothers! I love you very much and may it be the beginning of a life full of blessings,» wrote Maity Interiano’s brother-in-law. «What a joy Maity. Blessings and all the happiness you deserve. I love you very much,» another person commented.
Who is Maity Interiano’s husband?
Anuar Zidan is a television producer and Mexican businessman. His brother is Univision presenter Elián Zidan, who has also grown very fond of his sister-in-law Maity. The three of them often hang out together, according to El Comercio.
Anuar Zidan has been a news producer for Univision Communications Inc. since 2021. Previously he worked at NBC Universal Telemundo Enterprises between December 2017 and November 2021 as a news producer.