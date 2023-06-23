Former ‘Despierta América’ host Maity Interiano marries in a civil ceremony

Former Despierta América host Maity Interiano marries.

The journalist shares photos of her civil ceremony.

Who is the beloved presenter’s new husband?

Former Despierta América host Maity Interiano marries! The journalist and former host of Despierta América, Maity Interiano married businessman Anuar Zidan in a civil ceremony. She shared the happy news on social media.

The wedding took place on Saturday, June 17 with an intimate ceremony in Miami. The host shared some of the beautiful moments from her wedding on Instagram.

Former Despierta América host Maity Interiano marries

Maity Interiano posted a message about the wedding: «Legally Mr. & Mrs. Zidan – 06.17.2023.» She immediately received hundreds of comments congratulating her.

The presenter looked beautiful in a spectacular white dress and her husband wore an elegant suit. A few days ago, Maity shared a touching post announcing that she would soon walk down the aisle with the businessman.