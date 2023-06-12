Ford recalls 142,000 Lincoln SUVs due to fire risk
Ford recalls thousands of Lincoln SUVs: According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), owners of some Lincoln SUVs should safely stop and turn off the engine if they see or smell smoke, lose power, or hear unusual engine noises.
Lincoln MKC crossover vehicles manufactured from 2015 to 2019 have a risk of engine compartment fires. If you think you may own one of the affected vehicles, you are advised to park it outside.
The vehicles included in the recall are Ford Escape models 2020 to 2023, Ford Maverick models 2022 and 2023 andLincoln Corsair models 2021 to 2023. The recall only involves hybrid (HEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models.
A battery monitor sensor that can short-circuit is the cause of the fires. Owners of these vehicles should park them safely and turn off the engine as quickly as possible if they hear unusual engine noises, lose power, or see or smell smoke.
What causes the engine fires?
According to Autoweek, the battery monitor sensor can cause a fire in the engine compartment. That is why drivers are being told to turn off their vehicle immediately if they smell anything burning or see any smoke.
Engine oil and/or fuel vapor can be released and accumulate near sources of ignition, which can cause fires under the hood. Lincoln will send notices out to customers on June 26. Owners of these vehicles can visit NHTSA.gov or contact NHTSA online or by calling the Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.