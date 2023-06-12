Ford recalls 142,000 Lincoln SUVs due to fire risk

Ford recalls thousands of Lincoln MKC SUVs due to fire risk.

Models from 2015-2019 are affected.

Find out what Lincoln owners should do.

Ford recalls thousands of Lincoln SUVs: According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), owners of some Lincoln SUVs should safely stop and turn off the engine if they see or smell smoke, lose power, or hear unusual engine noises.

Lincoln MKC crossover vehicles manufactured from 2015 to 2019 have a risk of engine compartment fires. If you think you may own one of the affected vehicles, you are advised to park it outside.

Ford recalls over 142,000 Lincoln SUVs

The vehicles included in the recall are Ford Escape models 2020 to 2023, Ford Maverick models 2022 and 2023 andLincoln Corsair models 2021 to 2023. The recall only involves hybrid (HEV) or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models.

A battery monitor sensor that can short-circuit is the cause of the fires. Owners of these vehicles should park them safely and turn off the engine as quickly as possible if they hear unusual engine noises, lose power, or see or smell smoke.