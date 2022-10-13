Filmmaker and his wife are shot dead in their own home

Mike and Kay Scarlett’s son was arrested.

Why were the filmmaker and his wife killed?

Is their son a suspect?

Mike and Kay Scarlett were found dead in their Texas home with multiple gunshot wounds last Thursday. In the middle of the investigation of this murder, their son was arrested for a crime that implicates him in the death of his parents. Did he murder them?

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that police went to the couple’s home after their relatives requested a wellness check at the residence. The police arrived and found both had been shot to death.

What happened to them?

The lifeless bodies of Kay Scarlett and Mike Scarlett were found in a home in the 1700 block of Don Lee Road during the afternoon hours of Thursday, October 6. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Kay Scarlett and Mike Scarlett were killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

The authorities in charge of the investigation continue to work to determine what could have triggered the couple’s homicides, according to FOX 4 News. One person is in police custody in connection with the case but has not yet been formally charged with murder.