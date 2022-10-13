Filmmaker and his wife are shot dead in their own home
- Mike and Kay Scarlett’s son was arrested.
- Why were the filmmaker and his wife killed?
- Is their son a suspect?
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found dead in their Texas home with multiple gunshot wounds last Thursday. In the middle of the investigation of this murder, their son was arrested for a crime that implicates him in the death of his parents. Did he murder them?
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that police went to the couple’s home after their relatives requested a wellness check at the residence. The police arrived and found both had been shot to death.
What happened to them?
The lifeless bodies of Kay Scarlett and Mike Scarlett were found in a home in the 1700 block of Don Lee Road during the afternoon hours of Thursday, October 6. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled that Kay Scarlett and Mike Scarlett were killed by multiple gunshot wounds.
The authorities in charge of the investigation continue to work to determine what could have triggered the couple’s homicides, according to FOX 4 News. One person is in police custody in connection with the case but has not yet been formally charged with murder.
The couple’s truck was stolen
Crime Online reported that the couple’s truck was not at the house at the time their bodies were discovered by the police. The couple’s truck was later discovered in the parking lot of Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth.
The couple’s son stole the vehicle and is now being held as a suspect in the murder of the Scarletts. The couple’s son, identified by NBC 5 as Samuel Paul Scarlett, 28, was arrested in connection with the theft of their truck.
Samuel Scarlett, the couple’s son, is the main suspect
Samuel has not been charged with murder, the sheriff’s office said Monday, according to The Sun. They are believed to be looking for another person responsible for shooting the couple. Johnson County Sheriff Adam King said, “For the past few days, family members have been calling us because they have been unable to contact the couple.”
Sheriff King added: “Deputies went to the house twice but made no contact with anyone. Officers entered the home where they found the deceased man and woman.” Their friend Israel Luna said that Mike had planned to release his last film before his death.
Friends wanted to congratulate Mike on his film
Luna added, “Everyone was waiting to see him and see his wife and congratulate them.” Various friends of the filmmaker spoke to local media about Mike’s death. Pal Inna Selinger told The Star Telegram: “It’s heartbreaking that he is no longer with us.”
Police investigators believed the suspect fled in the couple’s truck after committing the double murder. But now that they discovered that the son was the thief, they are trying to find another suspect.