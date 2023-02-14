Great Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura dies

The last classic director of Spanish cinema, Carlos Saura, dies in Madrid.

He’s said to have suffered from respiratory failure.

On Saturday he was going to receive an honorary Goya award. The last classic director of Spanish cinema, Carlos Saura, dies in Madrid. He’s said to have suffered respiratory failure. Saura was a great artist with an extensive career that earned him countless awards. On Saturday he was going to receive an honorary Goya award, which will become posthumous, according to El País. The filmmaker leaves this world at the age of 91. Among his most successful productions are La caza, Peppermint frappé, Elisa, vida mía and Flamenco. He was highly esteemed in the industry for over 70 years. CARLOS SAURA HAD BEEN HAVING HEALTH PROBLEMS Carlos Saura’s health had begun to deteriorate last year. After a long career in the cinema, he died of respiratory failure and social media was flooded with farewell messages, photographs and sadness over his passing. On January 4 the filmmaker celebrated his 91st birthday and only a month later, he passed away. However, his work lives on and everyone knows that he was very talented and beloved by the public.

THE GREATEST BID FAREWELL Upon learning of his death, several celebrities sent farewell messages to the great filmmaker. Charismatic actor Antonio Banderas wrote the following: “With Carlos Saura, a very important part of the history of Spanish cinema dies. He leaves behind him an essential work for deep reflection on human behavior. Rest in peace, friend.” In turn, renowned journalist Manuel Moguer recognized the filmmaker’s career and posted the following on his official Twitter account: “Carlos Saura must be thanked every day because he did this WONDERFUL work with Rocío Jurado.” Filed Under: Carlos Saura dies

WHAT DID CARLOS SAURA SAY IN AN INTERVIEW? Regarding his talent, the filmmaker defined it as follows: “Imagination. I have used my imagination to tell stories that I like and I think others will like them. Then they don’t like them anyway, but what are you going to do, you’re not always right. Just the fact that they let you tell your own stories, take a step forward, that’s what I’ve tried my whole life.” And he explained why he watched a lot of movies: “Because that’s how I learn what I don’t want to do. What I want to do? I don’t know, what is clear to me is what I don’t.” He defined himself as “a lucky being, who has directed some 50 films and has made the cinema he wanted. And that’s a miracle.”

A TRAGIC DEATH Journalist Juan Becerra Acosta tweeted: “Carlos Saura died today, the same week in which he was awarded the Goya de Honor… In his films he managed to avoid Franco’s censorship, they are pure metaphor, they spoke laterally, as in Cría Cuervos where silence is, out of habit, dialogue.” Isabel Díaz Ayuso wrote the following: “Carlos Saura, a native of Madrid by adoption and a teacher of cinema, literature and photography, has passed away. He leaves us a unique work, which pays homage to the entirety of our cultural heritage and renews it: the word, music, dance and image. May he rest in peace.”