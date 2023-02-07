‘Murphy Brown’ actor Charles Kimbrough dies at 86

Actor Charles Kimbrough has died.

He is known for his role on the series Murphy Brown.

His death was confirmed on Sunday.

On Sunday, February 5, actor Charles Kimbrough’s death at the age of 86 was confirmed by his son to The New York Times. The actor was best known for his role as Jim Dial on the late 80’s and early 90’s series Murphy Brown.

Kimbrough had a list of highly notable jobs on his resume, including one that earned him a Tony Award nomination. In addition to Murphy Brown, he appeared in Broadway productions and voiced a variety of animation projects.

Charles Kimbrough dies

On Sunday, February 5, Charles Kmbrough’s son confirmed his death to The New York Times. However, surprisingly, the actor passed away almost a month ago on January 11 in Culver City, California.

At the moment, no more details are known about the actor’s death. His son, who made the announcement, didn’t add more information. The cause of the actor’s death are unknown. His family only confirmed date and place.