‘Murphy Brown’ actor Charles Kimbrough dies at 86
Actor Charles Kimbrough has died. He is known for his role on the series 'Murphy Brown'. His death was confirmed on Sunday.
- Actor Charles Kimbrough has died.
- He is known for his role on the series Murphy Brown.
- His death was confirmed on Sunday.
On Sunday, February 5, actor Charles Kimbrough’s death at the age of 86 was confirmed by his son to The New York Times. The actor was best known for his role as Jim Dial on the late 80’s and early 90’s series Murphy Brown.
Kimbrough had a list of highly notable jobs on his resume, including one that earned him a Tony Award nomination. In addition to Murphy Brown, he appeared in Broadway productions and voiced a variety of animation projects.
Charles Kimbrough dies
On Sunday, February 5, Charles Kmbrough’s son confirmed his death to The New York Times. However, surprisingly, the actor passed away almost a month ago on January 11 in Culver City, California.
At the moment, no more details are known about the actor’s death. His son, who made the announcement, didn’t add more information. The cause of the actor’s death are unknown. His family only confirmed date and place.
Kimbrough was for his character on Murphy Brown
Charles Kimbrough appeared on the series Murphy Brown where played Jim Dial in the early 80’s and 90’s. His role earned him an Emmy Award nomination in 1990, Kimbrough played the character for ten seasons.
In addition to appearing in all ten seasons of the series, in 2018 he returned to play his character in a few episodes of the Murphy Brown reboot. Jim Dial was a grumpy veteran anchorman who anchored the news alongside Murphy Brown.
Charles Kimbrough was nominated for a Tony Award
Before Murphy Brown, Kimbrough appeared in Broadway and off-Broadway productions. He was part of the original cast of Stephen Sondheim’s famous musical Company, where he played Harry.
Kimbrough’s appearance in the Sondheim musical earned him a Tony Award nomination in 1971. Company follows the story of Bobby, a single man in New York, wondering whether it’s better to settle down with one person or play the field.
He also voiced various animated projects
In the 90’s Kimbrough discovered another of his talents, voice acting. He lent his voice to various animated projects. He worked on Dinosaurs, Pinky and the Brain, Hercules, The Curmudgeon Beavers, Batman Beyond, among others.
One of his most outstanding voice roles was in the Disney movie The Hunchback of Notre Dame where he played one of the eloquent gargoyles. He also voiced of Victor not only in the 1997 film, but also for the sequel and the video game.