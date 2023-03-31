Eye drops recalled due to bacteria which can cause blindness or death
Eye drops tainted with Pseudomonas aeruginosa have been recalled. The tainted eye drops have caused blindness and even death.
Could eye drops kill you? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an emergency recall of eye drops which may be tainted with a deadly bacteria.
Pseudomonas aeruginosa has not represented a threat to users of eye drops in the United States prior to this year. Now some brands of artificial tears, such as EzriCare and Delsam have been withdrawn from the market. Here’s what you need to know about this potential threat!
Tainted eye drops
The CDC, Food and Drug Administration, as well as local health departments, have reported an outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
This has never been reported before in the United States and it is associated with various infections, including eye infections. After extensive research, scientists concluded that the infections have resulted from the use of eye drops, especially of the brands EzriCare and Delsam.
Deadly bacteria?
So far at least 55 people have been infected with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Scientists and doctors are alarmed that at least one of them has died of the infection.
Five people have lost their vision and several have had severe respiratory or urinary tract infections. Treatment is a challenge for doctors, since the bacteria have proven to be resistant to twelve drugs normally used to combat these infections.
Symptoms of Pseudomonas aeruginosa
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent appeal to all users of artificial tears that could be contaminated by Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a dangerous drug-resistant bacteria.
Among the most common symptoms are yellow, green or transparent eye discharge; pain or discomfort in the eyes; redness of the eye or eyelid; increased sensitivity in the area and blurred vision. The CDC recommends that users of artificial tears who have these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.
FDA warning
The FDA has placed responsibility for the tainted eye drops on Global Pharma, manufacturer of artificial tears, since several brands have been mentioned in the investigation.
In a statement, Global Pharma assured that it was aware of the issues and is cooperating with the health authorities to take precautionary measures.