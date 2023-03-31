Eye drops tainted with Pseudomonas aeruginosa have been recalled.

The tainted eye drops have caused blindness and even death.

What you need to know about this bacteria.

Could eye drops kill you? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued an emergency recall of eye drops which may be tainted with a deadly bacteria.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa has not represented a threat to users of eye drops in the United States prior to this year. Now some brands of artificial tears, such as EzriCare and Delsam have been withdrawn from the market. Here’s what you need to know about this potential threat!

The CDC, Food and Drug Administration, as well as local health departments, have reported an outbreak of a drug-resistant strain of bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

This has never been reported before in the United States and it is associated with various infections, including eye infections. After extensive research, scientists concluded that the infections have resulted from the use of eye drops, especially of the brands EzriCare and Delsam.