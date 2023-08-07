Starting college is a new adventure.

Success lies in preparation, balance, and resilience.

Here’s a guide to thriving in your first year.

College tips: Starting college is an exhilarating yet challenging phase of life.

As a freshman, you’re stepping into a new world filled with opportunities and responsibilities.

To help you navigate this exciting journey, here are some essential tips for new freshmen.

Take advantage of orientation programs

Orientation programs are your gateway to college life.

Participate actively, connect with fellow students, and make new friends.

Familiarize yourself with the campus layout and resources.

These initial connections can ease your transition and set a positive tone for your college experience.