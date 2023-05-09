Barack Obama mourns friend and mentor Newton Minow

Barack Obama mourns Newton Minow.

The former FCC chief was his close friend and mentor.

Minow helped create public television.

Barack Obama mourns Newton Minow. Former US President Barack Obama is mourning the tragic death of a person very dear to him and his wife. He announced the terrible news on Twitter.

Newton N. Minow was the head of the Federal Communications Commission in the 1960s. His proclamation that network television was a “vast wasteland” led to the creation of public television and WTTW. He sadly passed away at 97 years old.

Barack Obama mourns Newton Minow

Newton Minow’s daughter Nell revealed that Newton died on Saturday, May 6 at his home in Chicago. Although his cause of death has not been confirmed, all indications are it was of natural causes.

Minow was very important in the life of the former president. He gave Barack Obama a summer job at the law firm, where the future president met his wife, Michelle. Minow was also an early Obama supporter when the then-Illinois senator considered running for president, Nell Minow said.