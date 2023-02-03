Taxes: Am I eligible to claim an education credit?

Find out if you are eligible to claim an education credit on your taxes.

Understand the requirements to claim this credit.

Are you eligible for the lifetime learning credit? We’ll tell you!

Are you eligible to claim an education credit on your taxes? If no one can claim you as a dependent and you have spent money on educational expenses, you may be eligible to claim one or two educational credits when you file your taxes.

For tax years 2018, 2019 and 2020, the maximum deduction for educational costs was $4,000. However, currently this limit has been adjusted by the Internal Revenue Service, so the maximum deduction will be approximately $2,500. Find out if you can claim an education credit!

What is an education credit?

You may be eligible for an education credit, but first you need to know what the Internal Revenue Service means by this. On its official site, the IRS defines this tax benefit as a credit that helps cover the cost of higher education by deducting what you have spent from your taxable income.

One of the advantages of education credits is that they could reduce the amount of taxes you owe and even make it possible to get a refund. There are two main types: the American Opportunity Tax Credit (AOTL) and Lifetime Learning Credit (LLC).