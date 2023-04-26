Erik Rubín and Andrea Legarreta’s therapist advised them to separate

Erik Rubín made a shocking statement.

He says that the couple’s therapist had a lot to do with their split.

He was the one who recommended they separate. Erik Rubín and Andrea Legarreta have made headlines recently after announcing their split. Recently the Mexican actor and singer revealed that their therapist greatly influenced their decision. Their divorce was just one of the many that were announced over the last few months, when Galilea Montijo and Tania Rincón joined the club announcing they were splitting with their partners. Erik Rubín’s says their therapist advised him and Andrea Legarreta to split According to Mezcal TV, the singer said that, in addition to making the decision as a couple, there was a third person who greatly influenced their divorce. Erik Rubín said that the couple’s therapist had advised them to take some time apart in order to figure out where their relationship was headed. This led to their breakup.

Erik Rubín says that both he and Andrea are following their therapist’s advice After more than two decades together, the couple has ended their marriage however, Erik says that both he and Andrea Legarreta have been following their therapist’s advice regarding their relationship. “We are open to whatever happens, we are listening to our therapist, where there had to be this separation to see where we are and well, those are the two aspects, getting back together or divorcing,” said Erik.

The singer says that he respects his ex a lot Erik took advantage of the interview to point out that both he and Andrea have a lot of respect for each other after their breakup, saying that they are going through a process to figure out their relationship. “As you can see we have a great relationship, really a great relationship. There is a deep love between us, respect, admiration and precisely as we have already discussed, we are in a process where we need to find where we stand as a couple,” said Rubín.

The singer and the television host don’t know what the future holds for them The singer’s statements reflect the many photos that have appeared on social media where it’s clear Erik Rubín has gone on vacation with Andrea. However, despite this, they don’t know where they stand as a couple. “We are being obedient, it’s not easy, so we don’t know what will happen later, we are living today and also enjoying each of the processes, enjoying being able to fulfill dreams,” concluded Erik.