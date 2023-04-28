Erick Aguirre is arrested for a fatal shooting outside a bar (PHOTOS)
Erick Aguirre has been charged with murder. A confrontation between Aguirre and Elliot Nix ended in gunfire. He faces up to 99 years in prison.
Erick Aguirre was arrested in Houston, Texas for the murder of Elliot Nix. The two men were involved in a confrontation outside a bar. Authorities released couple of images of Erick L. Aguirre, 29, leaving the bar with a Hispanic woman shortly before the brutal crime.
The woman who was with Erick Aguirre turned herself in to authorities and gave her version of events. She was questioned and released without charge since she had nothing to do with the shooting. Her identity will not be released by the police.
The documents of the case against Erick Aguirre, consulted by MundoNow, detail that on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:55 p.m. several people called 911 to report a badly injured man lying on the street just below the I-59 highway in the Warehouse District.
Several officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) responded to the scene and found Elliot Nix badly wounded. The officers requested the urgent presence of paramedics from the Houston Fire Department (HFD).
Authorities obtained several images from the bar’s cameras
HFD paramedics took Elliot Nix to a hospital, hoping to save his life. Sadly, he passed away shortly after being admitted due to the seriousness of his injuries.
Thanks to the testimony of some motorists who saw the incident, HPD detectives learned that the alleged murderer was a Hispanic man who had fled in a Cadillac CTS. At that time Erick Aguirre’s name was not known. Detectives learned that the he had left a bar near the crime scene.
A friend who was with the accused offered her testimony
Detectives released the images and various media outlets in Houston and Texas shared them with the community. That settled the case. The girl who was with Erick L. Aguirre went to the HPD headquarters after seeing her photo on the news and was released without charges.
Aguirre had already fled the city
Based on this, the detectives from the HPD Homicide Division identified Erick L. Aguirre as the alleged person responsible for the murder of Elliot Nix. He had left Houston and was hiding in Aransas County in South Texas. That is where the detectives went to arrest him on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.
Erick Aguirre is being detained in the Harris County Jail and will face his criminal trial before Judge Josh Hill of the Harris County 232nd Criminal District Court. The murder charge is punishable in Texas by 20 to 99 years in prison. It is unknown what started the altercation.