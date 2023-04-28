Erick Aguirre is arrested for a fatal shooting outside a bar (PHOTOS)

Erick Aguirre has been charged with murder.

A confrontation between Aguirre and Elliot Nix ended in gunfire.

He faces up to 99 years in prison.

Erick Aguirre was arrested in Houston, Texas for the murder of Elliot Nix. The two men were involved in a confrontation outside a bar. Authorities released couple of images of Erick L. Aguirre, 29, leaving the bar with a Hispanic woman shortly before the brutal crime.

The woman who was with Erick Aguirre turned herself in to authorities and gave her version of events. She was questioned and released without charge since she had nothing to do with the shooting. Her identity will not be released by the police.

Erick Aguirre is arrested for the murder of Elliot Nix

The documents of the case against Erick Aguirre, consulted by MundoNow, detail that on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:55 p.m. several people called 911 to report a badly injured man lying on the street just below the I-59 highway in the Warehouse District.

Several officers from the Houston Police Department (HPD) responded to the scene and found Elliot Nix badly wounded. The officers requested the urgent presence of paramedics from the Houston Fire Department (HFD).