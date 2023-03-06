Aaron Carter’s mom shares photos of the bathroom where he died.

She wants police to treat his death as a homicide.

Jane Carter doesn’t believe he overdosed. Aaron Carter’s mom has shared some disturbing photos of the bathroom where his body was found. She believes that her son may have been killed and that he did not die of an overdose as police determined. She has asked for his case to be reopened, according to TMZ. The singer, and brother of former Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, passed away on November 5, 2022. His body was found in the bathtub of his home in Lancaster, California. Initially it was believed that he died of a drug overdose. The 34-year-old’s death shocked the entertainment world. AARON CARTER’S DEATH IS REEXAMINED TMZ reported that Los Angeles County police arrived at the scene at approximately 11:00 a.m. local time after receiving a report of a drowning. For years Carter had battled mental illness and addiction. He was reportedly diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, manic depression and anxiety, according to the BBC. He was in and out of rehab several times and had legal problems. At the time of his brother’s death, Nick Carter tweeted: “My heart is broken. Although my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him never faded.”

WHAT DO THE PHOTOS SHOW? Jane Carter posted several photos that were taken in Aaron’s bathroom the day his body was found. The pictures show his bathtub where you can see that the water has a greenish color. This is because the singer’s body was there for several hours before his housekeeper discovered it and called the police. In addition, there are photos of towels on the floor and what appears to be contaminated water on the bathroom tile. Jane Carter says that the rapper’s family and friends encouraged her to publish the disturbing photos because she says she wants to draw attention to the case, since she does not believe it was an overdose, according to the New York Post.

WHO TOOK THE PHOTOS? Jane Carter explains that these pictures were not taken by police officers and that it was wrong for them to have allowed anyone to enter the house after Aaron’s body was found before doing a full investigation into what happened. Jane says, “Because of my son’s mental illness and prescription drug issues, they (the cops) just wanted it to be something easy that they didn’t have the time or inclination to tackle.” Jane thinks someone wanted to hurt her son and says, “There are people who need to be held accountable.”

WHAT DOES AARON CARTER’S AUTOPSY SAY? Carter adds that she finds it strange that her son was apparently pulled out of the bathtub while someone was performing CPR on the rapper, yet the towels appear to be “perfectly placed.” It should be recalled that the Los Angeles County coroner’s office told Aaron’s family that his autopsy found no water in his lungs, meaning he did not drown, leading investigators to believe he died of an overdose. Clearly, that theory doesn’t sit well with Aaron’s mom… who thinks there are more questions to be answered.