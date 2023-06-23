Eliecer Marte announces that he and his husband are expecting a baby via surrogate.

The journalist shared the exciting news on Instagram.

Fans are thrilled for the happy couple. Eliecer Mars and his husband announced they’re expecting a baby via surrogate. Dominican-born journalist, Eliecer Marte, known for appearing on major Spanish-language television networks like Telemundo and Univisión, has sparked a buzz on social media. He and his husband, Erick Martínez, made a surprising announcement. Eliecer Marte tied the knot on May 25, 2019 after he and his husband had been together for four years. Throughout his career at Telemundo, he has garnered recognition for his impactful reporting and has been a vocal advocate for LGBT+ rights. Telemundo journalist Eliever Marte announces he and his husband are expecting a baby via surrogate Since Marte married Martínez in Dominican Republic they have dreamt of creating a family and becoming parents. They had been pursuing adoption or becoming foster parents. However, they ultimately decided they wanted to have their own biological child and now it seems their dreams are coming true.

Eliecer Marte shares the happy news Their desire to become biological parents continued to grow, leading them to explore the option of surrogacy. In an exclusive interview with People en Español, Eliecer Marte openly shared the details of this new chapter in their lives, which he had previously discussed on social media. «We first wanted to adopt a child in the Dominican Republic. However, same-sex adoption is not permitted in the country — it is not allowed. Even our wedding had to be symbolic, as when we announced that we were getting married, there were threats to burn down the venue where we planned to hold the event,» Eliecer Marte explained.

«We received the news that the embryo transfer was successful» «When it came to surrogacy, we sought advice to explore viable options both within the United States and in other countries. With the help of a lawyer and a specialized agency, we went through a thorough process, including interviews with potential surrogate mothers and anonymous egg donors. Following that, we embarked on the medical and biological procedures necessary for the formation of embryos,» Eliecer Marte continued. They recently shared that the surrogacy process has been successful, and now they eagerly await the arrival of their first child. «We received the news that the embryo transfer was successful. If everything goes well, our baby is expected to be born at the end of December, specifically during Christmas week,» Eliecer joyfully shared with People en Español.

Eliecer Marte’s fans react to his announcement After sharing the news in an interview, the Telemundo journalist took to his official Instagram account to post an emotional video. Filmed by the sea, Eliecer Marte revealed that he and his husband are awaiting the birth of their first baby. The video shows a seashell in the sand with an ultrasound image of their little one. Eliecer and Erick walk up to the seashell. Soon after the video was posted, internet users began to comment: «You were born from a mother and had a father and a mother. Now a child grows without the concept of a mom.» «Which one is pregnant?» «Poor baby.» «What a touching moment! Congratulations, you will be wonderful parents.» «Congratulations to both of you.» and «According to the Bible, worse things will come.»