Lo Sé Todo host Elianis Garrido collapses during a live broadcast

Lo Sé Todo host collapses during a live broadcast.

Elianis Garrido fainted after a coughing fit.

The cause of her collapse has been revealed. Lo Sé Todo host Elianis Garrido collapses. A television host frightened her colleagues and, of course the audience, when she fell out of her chair collapsed onto the floor after presenting her segment. She was immediately helped by her colleagues. Anything can happen on live television that can throw of hosts and the audience at home. Recently, people were alarmed after a video of a Hispanic host fainting began to circulate online. Elianis Garrido collapsed during a live broadcast Colombian host and model Elianis Garrido, 35, appears on Lo Sé Todo broadcast by Canal Uno in Colombia. The actress from Barranquilla was co-hosting a segment when she suddenly fell from her chair. Quickly, the news of the Colombian host began to circulate in various media. There is a video that shows the exact moment Elianis Garrido ended up on the floor, which went viral and set off the alarms.

Lo Sé Todo posted a video of the incident Lo Sé Todo posted the video on Instagram. You can see Elianis putting her hands to her face, turning slightly to the left and then falling out of her chair. At that moment, one of her colleagues indicated that they would go to a commercial break while another ran to to help Elianis. She was rushed to the hospital and the host’s family was immediately notified of what had happened.

Elianis Garrido began to cough and fainted On Channel 1, her colleagues gave more details about what happened, saying that “Eli out of nowhere began to cough like when you’re drowning, she gets up as if to leave the set and then you hear when Elianis fades, falling to the floor.” They also added, “For a few days she had been having some health problems such as cough and flu that apparently today caused her to collapse.” They said that as soon as the host feels better she will be back on Lo Sé Todo.

What caused Elianis to faint Infobae reported what caused the host to collapse. It seems she was suffering from acute bronchitis, a consequence of all the surgeries she has performed on her nose in recent years. “Unfortunately, sometimes we prioritize many things and we give second place to issues that we believe are common, such as a flu that can worsen or become bronchitis, or something worse,” said Ariel Osorio, another host on the show.