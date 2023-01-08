Chiky BomBom asks the ‘Hoy Día’ audience not to despair (VIDEO)

Chiky BomBom creates a stir.

The Hoy Día host asks the audience for something important.

Does she know that people are asking for her to be fired? The Hoy Día audience is beginning to get used to the new chapter of the Telemundo morning show that, little-by-little, is gaining ground against its competition, Despierta América. However, people are still on the fence about some of the new hosts, especially Chiky BomBom, who is criticized for her lack of experience. Does she know what people say about her? Hoy Día has posted several videos on Instagram featuring Chiky BomBom and often the comments are not nice at all as many people say that the decision to make her a host was a bad one. Chiky BomBom sends a message and asks for patience With her characteristic friendliness and mischievous style, Chiky BomBom probably knows that people are judging her appearances on Hoy Día, but she intends to do the best she can and she made it known to fans of the Telemundo morning show. Dressed in a sexy green dress, perfectly made up and with her characteristic afro, in commercial breaks during the show and in a corridor, Chiky BomBom asked people to have patience with her as a television presenter.

Hoy Día fans were shocked by what Chiky BomBom said In the description of the Instagram video, it read: “When life and the universe make you wait, prepare to receive twice as much. Timing is always perfect, trust the process. Has it ever happened to you that you looked back and thought: ‘Finally now I understand’? Only by looking back can we connect the dots and see the purpose of certain circumstances that at the time didn’t make sense.” But Chiky BomBom’s words were forceful: “Good, good, today’s message, don’t despair, if the universe is making you wait, it’s because double what you asked for is coming. Have faith that it’s not in your time, as long as God wants to give you what you are asking for, when you are ready… thank you for choosing us, share this video and comment, do not despair because yours is coming and we are in harvest times, reap what you sowed…” concluded the Dominican host.

Do people hate Chiky BomBom on Hoy Día? In response to Chiky BomBom’s message, people commented: “It’s not the same anymore, that program lowered the standards.” “Many phrases learned from Facebook… as Pastora you would do better.” “I did not understand why she is now on this channel.” “Oh, no, first of all, endure Adamari’s entire routine and now Chiky BomBom.” Others opined that the Dominican host lacks talent: “How boring it is already tiring.” “Noooooo the bad thing about the program.” “Oh no. They should teach her social communication or something, that speech is very annoying.”

She is a single mother and has lost more than 80 pounds Few people know that Chiky BomBom is a single mother and she recently spoke about it, saying that her greatest motivation is her son but also staying healthy since she has lost over 80 pounds after undergoing surgery, along with diet and exercise. The Hoy Día host told TV y Novelas that she only has one kidney because she donated one to her father. She has many health-related issues in her family, since she has thyroid problems, which motivates her to have a better quality of life based on discipline for exercise and nutrition.