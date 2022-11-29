El Pirata, the alleged leader of Los Salazar, dies in a terrible accident (VIDEO)
The death of the leader of a criminal group is announced in Mexico. Jesús Francisco Sarrazin Lorh, also known as El Pirata, dies.
After a car accident this weekend in Mexico, authorities have confirmed the death of the alleged leader of a criminal organization. The incident occurred on Friday, when the El Pirata was racing and had an accident.
In a statement, the Sonora Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) confirmed the death of Jesús Francisco Sarrazin Lorh, also known as El Pirata. He was the main operator of the Los Salazar criminal organization in the state of Sonora. The accident occurred at a competition in Hermosillo.
El Pirata was known as one of the main causes of violence in the area. He was the leader of an infamous criminal organization that terrorized the state. His death occurred when he was at the Cerro Colorado racetrack and suffered a serious car accident.
The FGJE statement reported that the kingpin was declared dead at Clinic 14 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), where he was taken by two men to receive emergency medical attention. However, nothing could be done to save his life.
He was violent
A video is circulating on social media showing the races where El Pirata was competing before he died. El Pirata, a member of the Los Salazar criminal organization, was admitted to the hospital under the name of Efrén Saúl Yocupicio.
Doctors managed to identify the capo, after having confiscated a firearm that he was carrying at the time of the car accident. “The person identified as a generator of violence in the entity had an accident this Friday afternoon when he crashed his vehicle in competitions held at a racetrack. It is being investigated,” the State Prosecutor’s Office reported. Filed Under: El Pirata dies accident
One of the most feared capos in Mexico
El Pirata had an arrest warrant for the crime of illegal deprivation of liberty and was one of the most feared criminals in Mexico. The authorities even had him registered as a highly dangerous person and criminal subject.
“The #FiscalíaDeSonora identified Jesús Francisco Sarrazin Lorh, “El Pirata”, who lost his life upon entering a public hospital in Hermosillo, who was found with a .22 caliber firearm,” can be read in a tweet from the authorities who announced the death. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE Filed Under: El Pirata dies accident
“He was the head of the Salazar hitmen”
Immediately, internet users began commenting on the capo’s death and opinions were divided. “And he walked so comfortably playing races, if he had not had an accident there he would have walked as if nothing had happened.” “He was the head of the Salazar hitmen, will there be a drug pact?”
“It is unethical for them to celebrate the death of a criminal. Their job is to procure justice, not go around hanging medals for something they didn’t do,” were some comments. With information from Infobae, La Jornada and El Universal. Filed Under: El Pirata dies accident