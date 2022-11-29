The death of the leader of a criminal group is announced in Mexico.

After a car accident this weekend in Mexico, authorities have confirmed the death of the alleged leader of a criminal organization. The incident occurred on Friday, when the El Pirata was racing and had an accident.

In a statement, the Sonora Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) confirmed the death of Jesús Francisco Sarrazin Lorh, also known as El Pirata. He was the main operator of the Los Salazar criminal organization in the state of Sonora. The accident occurred at a competition in Hermosillo.

El Pirata was known as one of the main causes of violence in the area. He was the leader of an infamous criminal organization that terrorized the state. His death occurred when he was at the Cerro Colorado racetrack and suffered a serious car accident.

The FGJE statement reported that the kingpin was declared dead at Clinic 14 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), where he was taken by two men to receive emergency medical attention. However, nothing could be done to save his life.