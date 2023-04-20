El Chapo’s sons fed their enemies to tigers according to new report.

Los Chapitos are considered the most bloodthirsty drug lords.

The US releases new charges against them. The United States Department of Justice reveals that Los Chapitos experimented with fentanyl on humans, tortured their enemies and fed them to tigers, according to a recently released indictment. El Chapo’s sons are accused of being the main source of fentanyl entering the United States from Mexico. The US is in the process of extraditing Ovidio Guzmán to the United States to face charges. THE US GOVERNMENT IS GOING AFTER EL CHAPO’S SONS Iván Archivaldo, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar and Ovidio Guzmán López are the new generation of the Sinaloa Cartel that has perfected their drug trafficking operation. Now US authorities aim to put a stop to it. Just five days ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced charges against 28 members of the powerful cartel, including sons of the kingpin who have earned a reputation as the cartel’s most violent and aggressive faction, according to Vice.

THEY’RE BRINGING FENTANYL INTO THE US It all began in 2014 when the youngest of Los Chapitos, Ovidio, began to create his first laboratory in Culiacán, Sinaloa. He took advantage of the routes used by his father to traffic fentanyl from Mexico and his destination has always been the United States. Shipments would arrive in Los Angeles, California. The US states that, “The Sinaloa cartel’s fentanyl operation has grown exponentially in volume, scale, and sophistication.”

HOW DO THEY WORK? The report indicates that El Chapo’s sons took control of the Sinaloa Cartel and dedicated themselves to making an organizational chart so specific that each one has a task. Ovidio organized a network of laboratories to maintain sustained production, while Jesús Alfredo sought alliances to obtain ingredients to produce fentanyl from China. Iván Archivaldo, the eldest of the three, managed the security team around the entire operation, especially in production, with highly armored laboratories and distribution.

THEY FEED THEIR ENEMIES TO TIGERS The report says that El Chapo’s sons did experiments on humans to see the effect of combining fentanyl with other substances, such as heroin. In addition, they report that Los Chapitos are allied with the Ninis, hitmen also from Sinaloa. They regularly used torture to punish those who did not comply with their wishes and the techniques included drowning, electrocution, beatings and confrontation with tigers. All these practices, according to the US, are carried out on Iván Archivaldo’s ranch in Sinaloa, where there are species of tigers that drug traffickers keep as pets and which are occasionally fed the bodies of their dead or living enemies. “While some [enemies] were shot, others were taken to feed the tigers they keep as pets.”