The Grupo Firme singer celebrates his brother’s birthday.

Eduin Caz and Johnny Caz partied at a gay club.

The singer confirmed his wife left him. The Grupo Firme singer is making headlines since his Lo Nuestro awards acceptance speech where he thanked his “ex-wife” for her support. This unleashed a wave of suspicions and surprised his fans. Eduin Caz has now confirmed that he is in the process of separating from his wife Daisy Anahí and that she has “left him”. Then, the Ya Supérame singer celebrated his brother Johnny Caz’s birthday. Eduin Caz celebrates his brother’s birthday This past weekend was Johnny Caz’s birthday. To celebrate, the boys from the Mexican group went to a gay club where they documented that they had the best time. Through various Instagram stories, the musicians showed they enjoyed a drag show and a night of drinks and laughter. According to a series of videos shared by La LenguaTeve on Instagram, Johnny turned 31.

Eduin Caz celebrates with his friends Although a few days ago, Eduin seemed upset that his wife had left him, he did not miss the opportunity to go out with his friends and his brother to a gay nightclub in the city where it was more than clear that they enjoyed themselves to the fullest. In the videos, we can see how Eduin is still having fun partying even though he is heartbroken. The controversial singer is known for celebrating life to the fullest.

Eduin Caz dedicates his awards to his “ex-wife” After taking home six Lo Nuestro awards, Edwin Caz gave a speech that shocked everyone. “These awards are dedicated to all our fans, to all our families, it has been something very beautiful, the support we receive from each family is too much.” “I would like to dedicate these awards more than anything to my ex-wife, who has really been a great pillar in my life and deserves these awards. So these awards are also for her, thank you, I will always love you, precious little one!” he said.

He confirms his wife left him Days after the speech, Eduin took to Instagram stories to address reports of his separation. “If I dedicated those awards, it’s because I’m doing my little fight. They are a special achievement for me. See? I dedicated it to her. I told her, ‘I’m always going to love you, little girl,’ and yes.” “Well, what can I tell you, they left me. Wouldn’t you like something cool dedicated to you? For example: It’s your night, you won six prizes, you were the winner of the night. ‘My love, all this is for you, they are for you, you are a pillar of mine.’ And I let her go, I’m doing my fight,” said Eduin Caz about his wife Daisy Anahi.