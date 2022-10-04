Drummer Bin Valencia dies after collapsing on stage
A tragic death in the entertainment world. Bin Valencia, member of the Sirio band, has died. The drummer collapsed onstage.
- A tragic death in the entertainment world.
- Bin Valencia, member of the Sirio band, has died.
- The drummer collapsed onstage.
“Have a good trip, Ben.” Guitarist Claudio ‘Tano’ Marciello’s announced the unexpected death of drummer Bin Valencia, a member of the Sirio band on Facebook. He is remembered for having been a part of the heavy metal trio Almafuerte along with Tano himself and Ricardo Iorio. “On behalf of all of CTM Claudio Tano Marciello, a hug to the entire family Valencia and relatives.”
For many, Almafuerte is the most important Argentine heavy metal band, heir to Hermética and V8, two of the pillar bands of this movement. According to La Nación, the musician died while playing a concert this weekend. So far, the cause of his death are not known. Rest in peace.
Who was Bin Valencia?
Sixty-one-year-old drummer Bin Valencia formed the Sirio band with his wife, Claudia Resnik, and their two sons, David and Nils. He passed away while playing at La Quadra Rock Club, located in the Buenos Aires town of Ramos Mejía, in Argentina. It is said that he may have suffered a heart attack, although this has not yet been confirmed.
From a very young age, Adrián (his real name) ventured into the world of music. In fact, he met his wife in a band. However, it was not until 2001 that he joined Almafuerte. He appeared on the albums Piedra libre, Ultimando, Toro y pampa and Trillando la fina. (Filed as: Bin Valencia drummer dies after fainting on stage)
Sirio announced on Bin Valencia’s last concert
“This Saturday is back to live, a tremendous date with great artists from the west, @jaitrescatorce opens the night and @nilsvalencia follows the genius of @maga.cor.tez and his band. And with SIRIO we are going to be reviving the classics and new songs, where? In our house, @la_quadra_bar,” reads the Sirio band’s post. No one imagined that it would be Bin Valencia’s last concert.
Admirers of the drummer said goodbye on this post after hearing the sad news: “Our condolences to the whole family.” “May you rest in peace, Bin, you left playing like the guy you are, I hug the sky, I kept rocking from above!!!” “May I always rock in heaven, I will always remember him, so humble, attentive, good guy.”
His last social media post
As if it were a tragic coincidence, Bin Valencia’s last post was on January 10, 2020, mourning the death of fellow drummer Neil Peart, a member of the progressive rock band Rush, who had died three days earlier as a result of a glioblastoma brain tumor at age 67 in Santa Monica, California.
“I have a tear. Goodbye boss, thank you for everything you taught me and for so much love. Goodbye Neil, now you are a legend,” Bin wrote in the post. His followers sent him messages of support. (Filed as: Bin Valencia drummer dies after fainting on stage)
People offer their condolences Bin Valencia’s sad death
It didn’t take long for various music personalities to offer their condolences after learning of the death of drummer Bin Valencia. One of them was the guitarist Tano Romano, who was part of Hermética, as well as having been the guitarist for Cerbero, Visceral, Razones Conscientes y Malón: “Volá alto Bin, you left doing what you loved.”
The renowned sound engineer and dubbing actor Martín D’Amico, expressed himself as follows: “Since dawn trying to fall. I’m going to miss you, have a good trip and thank you!” Guitarist Giuliano Noé commented: “Bin, have a good trip. RIP. From a stage to the greatest mystery that is the afterlife. Wherever I kept rocking!” (Filed as: Drummer Bin Valencia dies after fainting on stage) SOME IMAGES WERE TAKEN FROM THIS VIDEO