Drummer Bin Valencia dies after collapsing on stage

A tragic death in the entertainment world.

Bin Valencia, member of the Sirio band, has died.

The drummer collapsed onstage.

“Have a good trip, Ben.” Guitarist Claudio ‘Tano’ Marciello’s announced the unexpected death of drummer Bin Valencia, a member of the Sirio band on Facebook. He is remembered for having been a part of the heavy metal trio Almafuerte along with Tano himself and Ricardo Iorio. “On behalf of all of CTM Claudio Tano Marciello, a hug to the entire family Valencia and relatives.”

For many, Almafuerte is the most important Argentine heavy metal band, heir to Hermética and V8, two of the pillar bands of this movement. According to La Nación, the musician died while playing a concert this weekend. So far, the cause of his death are not known. Rest in peace.

Who was Bin Valencia?

Sixty-one-year-old drummer Bin Valencia formed the Sirio band with his wife, Claudia Resnik, and their two sons, David and Nils. He passed away while playing at La Quadra Rock Club, located in the Buenos Aires town of Ramos Mejía, in Argentina. It is said that he may have suffered a heart attack, although this has not yet been confirmed.

From a very young age, Adrián (his real name) ventured into the world of music. In fact, he met his wife in a band. However, it was not until 2001 that he joined Almafuerte. He appeared on the albums Piedra libre, Ultimando, Toro y pampa and Trillando la fina.