Frank Suárez’s suicide: Police conclude investigation into his death

The popular weight loss guru passed away in 2001.

How did Frank Suárez die?

Police concluded that his death was a suicide.

On February 25, 2021, Francisco Antonio Suárez, or Frank Suárez, died. He was known for being a weight-loss guru and author of the books Diabetes Without Problems and The Power of Metabolism. He also had his own YouTube channel. So how did he die?

It is not true that Frank Suárez, Daniel Smith and Ryke Hamer were murdered because they supposedly “discovered the cure for cancer” as was rumored. However, his death remains something of a mystery.

How did Frank Suárez die?

According to the police report, Suárez, 71, who specialized in obesity and metabolism, jumped to his death from the Parque de Loyola condominium, located in the Hato Rey neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The authorities that investigated the case determined that the author and businessman took his own life.

Ángel Martínez, Director of the San Juan Homicide Division, stated that Suárez had been depressed and was taking antidepressants before his death. Some of his fans insist his death was not a suicide and that Dr. Frank had been murdered. FILED UNDER: Frank Suárez suicide