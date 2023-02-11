Frank Suárez’s suicide: Police conclude investigation into his death
The popular weight loss guru passed away in 2001. How did Frank Suárez die? Police concluded that his death was a suicide.
On February 25, 2021, Francisco Antonio Suárez, or Frank Suárez, died. He was known for being a weight-loss guru and author of the books Diabetes Without Problems and The Power of Metabolism. He also had his own YouTube channel. So how did he die?
It is not true that Frank Suárez, Daniel Smith and Ryke Hamer were murdered because they supposedly “discovered the cure for cancer” as was rumored. However, his death remains something of a mystery.
How did Frank Suárez die?
According to the police report, Suárez, 71, who specialized in obesity and metabolism, jumped to his death from the Parque de Loyola condominium, located in the Hato Rey neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico. The authorities that investigated the case determined that the author and businessman took his own life.
Ángel Martínez, Director of the San Juan Homicide Division, stated that Suárez had been depressed and was taking antidepressants before his death. Some of his fans insist his death was not a suicide and that Dr. Frank had been murdered.
Was the doctor murdered?
“The prosecutor (Flores) went there, neighbors and his wife were interviewed. These are things that only the close the family knows, what he was going through,” a police lieutenant said, according to Primera Hora. The policeman said he did not know if the Forensic Sciences Bureau had already delivered the body to the family.
However, investigators interviewed Suárez's wife and she revealed that her husband had been on medication for depression for close to a year. She also said that a few months prior he had stopped taking the medication and he was going through a very difficult time.
Why did Frank Suárez kill himself?
For many years, the founder and creator of Natural Slim, won the hearts of thousands of people whom he helped to lose weight and control serious health problems, which is why his sudden death was such a shock.
To this day many wonder: How did Frank Suárez die? It is impossible to accept that the man killed himself when he helped so many people. No one really knew what he was experiencing before he died.
What do his fans say?
His fans claimed on social media that this story didn’t make sense and it was necessary to investigate in depth. Dr.Suárez has published five books with more than five million copies sold. He also has over 1,600 educational videos with more than 10 million monthly views on YouTube.
In many of his videos, he made important criticisms and accusations of large pharmaceutical companies that profited from people’s illnesses. Frank advocated natural cures, focusing on the body’s ability to heal itself.