The truth about low-carb diets and weight loss

At least 5% of people who want to lose weight have turned to a keto diet.

A low-carb diet is eating less than 2 ounces a day.

Learn the truth about low-carb diets!

We tell you the whole truth about low-carb diets! Have you heard of ketogenics? For many years, it has been believed that carbohydrates cause weight gain and that is why many diets seek to limit them as much as possible.

According to the Mayo Clinic, these diets often limit the consumption of foods rich in carbohydrates during the first phase of the diet in order to achieve quicker results and adapt to a new way of eating. Find out the truth about low-carb diets here.

The truth about low-carb diets: What are they?

To talk about low-carbohydrate diets, it is necessary to turn to science. According to the Mayo Clinic, a low-carbohydrate diet consists of reducing the number of calories consumed per day and eating between 0.7 and 2 ounces of carbohydrates a day, which is a maximum of 57 grams. Most experts who follow this diet recommend implementing these adjustments during the first phase of the diet.

In contrast, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend a carbohydrate intake equal to between 45% and 65% of total daily calories, which would total between 225 and 325 grams of carbohydrate per day. However, this diet is not intended for people with diabetes, as it could have adverse effects their health.