The truth about low-carb diets and weight loss
At least 5% of people who have tried to lose weight have turned to the keto diet. A low-carb diet is eating less than 2 ounces a day.
We tell you the whole truth about low-carb diets! Have you heard of ketogenics? For many years, it has been believed that carbohydrates cause weight gain and that is why many diets seek to limit them as much as possible.
According to the Mayo Clinic, these diets often limit the consumption of foods rich in carbohydrates during the first phase of the diet in order to achieve quicker results and adapt to a new way of eating. Find out the truth about low-carb diets here.
The truth about low-carb diets: What are they?
To talk about low-carbohydrate diets, it is necessary to turn to science. According to the Mayo Clinic, a low-carbohydrate diet consists of reducing the number of calories consumed per day and eating between 0.7 and 2 ounces of carbohydrates a day, which is a maximum of 57 grams. Most experts who follow this diet recommend implementing these adjustments during the first phase of the diet.
In contrast, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend a carbohydrate intake equal to between 45% and 65% of total daily calories, which would total between 225 and 325 grams of carbohydrate per day. However, this diet is not intended for people with diabetes, as it could have adverse effects their health.
Types of low-carb diets: The keto diet
Let’s talk about the truth about low-carb diets. There are different types of low-carb diets, although perhaps one of the most popular is the ketogenic or keto diet, which consists of eating a greater amount of protein and fat so that the body enters a process known as ketosis, where the body burns more fat than glucose for energy.
This occurs when you consume less than 50 grams of carbohydrates per day and then it will take about three or four days to enter a state of ketosis. It is important to always have the help of a medical professional when starting this type of diet.
Do low-carb diets really work?
On the one hand, low-carb diets have been proven to be effective in the short-term, but an important fact that everyone should know before cutting carbs is that in a recent study published in the European Heart Journal, it was found that people who eat fewer carbohydrates than recommended may be more prone to heart disease or stroke.
For this reason, all low-carbohydrate diets must be monitored by a health professional trained to design a food plan that addresses your personal needs — failure to do so could present both short- and long-term health risks.
Risks of giving up carbs
This is the truth about low-carb diets. It is possible that they can work for a specific period when you will be able to reduce body fat and improve your eating habits, but this may not be sustainable long-term since our bodies require carbs to function.
Some negative symptoms of low-carb diets can come in the form of migraines, headaches, constipation, cramps, bad breath, fatigue, weakness, irritability, dizziness, disturbances in menstrual cycles, and hair loss. This is one more reason to consult with a nutritionist who can help you make a plan that’s safe for you.